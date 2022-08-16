Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 14,917 New Cases, 32 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: India additionally reported 32 Covid associated deaths in 24 hours.

New Delhi:

India reported a complete of 14,917 new COVID-19 instances within the final 24 hours with its energetic caseload standing at 1,17,508, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare knowledgeable.

An improve of 647 instances has been recorded within the energetic COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The demise rely has climbed to five,27,069 with 32 fatalities, in accordance with authorities information.

The Ministry knowledgeable that the energetic caseload of the nation stood at 0.27 per cent whereas its restoration charge was 98.54 per cent.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus instances in India:

