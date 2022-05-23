Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,226 New Cases, 65 Deaths

India Covid dwell updates: There at the moment are 14,955 lively instances in India. (File)

New Delhi:

India added 2,226 new coronavirus infections yesterday, taking the whole tally of COVID-19 instances to 4,31,36,371, whereas the lively instances dipped to 14,955, in keeping with the Union Health Ministry.

The loss of life rely climbed to five,24,413 with 65 extra individuals dying because of the virus, yesterday’s knowledge confirmed.

The lively instances comprise 0.03 per cent of the whole infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration price was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry mentioned.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) instances:

