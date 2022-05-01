Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 3,688 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Coronavirus Cases India: The nation reported 50 Covid-related deaths on Saturday. (File)

New Delhi:

India has reported 3,688 new COVID-19 circumstances within the final 24 hours, taking the whole tally of infections within the nation because the pandemic began to 4,30,75,864.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the energetic circumstances elevated to 18,684, with 883 new energetic circumstances in a 24-hour time span.

The nation additionally reported 50 Covid-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the whole variety of Covid fatalities to five,23,803.

The energetic circumstances comprise 0.04 per cent of the whole infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration charge was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the ministry stated.

