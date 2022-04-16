Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 949 New Covid Cases, 6 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: The variety of energetic circumstances of COVID-19 presently stands at 11,191.

New Delhi:

India on Friday recorded not less than 949 new COVID-19 circumstances, bringing the overall variety of coronavirus infections to 4,30,39,974. According to Union Health Ministry, the nation additionally reported 6 Covid-related deaths within the final 24 hours, taking the overall quantity fatalities to five,21,742.

The variety of energetic circumstances of COVID-19 presently stands at 11,191.

The energetic circumstances account for 0.03 per cent of the overall caseload, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration fee remained at 98.76 per cent.

810 recoveries within the final 24 hours will increase the overall recoveries to 4,25,07,038.

The day by day positivity fee was recorded at 0.26 per cent and the weekly positivity fee was 0.25 per cent, in accordance with the ministry.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus circumstances in India:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to obtain alerts as this story develops.