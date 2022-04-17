Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 975 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The weekly case positivity charge is at the moment at 0.26 per cent.

New Delhi:

India reported 975 new Covid instances within the final 24 hours with a every day case positivity charge of 0.32 per cent, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare mentioned on Saturday. The weekly case positivity charge is 0.26 per cent.

The energetic caseload within the nation stands at 11,366 which is 0.03 per cent of the overall instances, the well being bulletin confirmed.

As many as 796 Covid sufferers recovered from the illness within the final 24 hours, taking the overall variety of recoveries because the onset of the pandemic within the nation to 4,25,07,834.

The restoration charge at the moment is 98.76 per cent.

Four sufferers misplaced their lives throughout this era. With this, the demise depend within the nation has gone as much as 5,21,747.

6,89,724 vaccine doses of Covid had been administered within the final 24 hours with which the overall variety of vaccines administered within the nation has gone up 1,86,38,31,723.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus instances in India:

