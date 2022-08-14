Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Nearly 16,000 Fresh Covid Cases

India Covid Update: The energetic instances got here down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours.

New Delhi:

India reported practically 16,000 new Covid instances and 68 fatalities, together with 24 reconciled by Kerala, in response to the Union Health Ministry knowledge up to date on Saturday.

The 8-am knowledge additionally confirmed energetic instances got here down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours to face at 1,19,264, constituting 0.27 per cent of the whole infections.

The new 15,815 coronavirus infections and 68 deaths pushed the general figures to 4,42,39,372 instances and 5,26,996 deaths, in response to the info.

The nationwide COVID-19 restoration price was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the well being ministry stated.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus instances in India:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to obtain alerts as this story develops.