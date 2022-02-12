Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 58,000 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 3.89%

India’s COVID-19 energetic circumstances declined to six,97,802.

New Delhi:

India reported a complete of 58,077 new coronavirus circumstances yesterday, taking the entire variety of infections to 4,25,36,137. According to the Union Health Ministry, the energetic circumstances declined to six,97,802.

While the each day positivity fee was recorded at 3.89 per cent whereas the weekly positivity fee was recorded at 5.76 per cent, in response to the ministry.

Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava on Thursday hailed the 96 per cent nationwide COVID-19 vaccination protection of the primary dose and stated that India is heading in the direction of changing into a vaccine super-power.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus circumstances in India:

