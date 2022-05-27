Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: India additionally recorded 18 new deaths because of coronavirus on Thursday.

New Delhi:

India on Thursday recorded a minimum of 2,628 new COVID-19 instances, taking the entire tally of coronavirus instances to 4,31,44,820, whereas the lively instances elevated to fifteen,414, based on the Union Health Ministry.

The nation additionally reported 18 extra deaths within the final 24 hours, bringing the entire variety of Covid-related fatalities to five,24,525.

The lively instances comprise 0.03 per cent of the entire infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration price was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry stated.

