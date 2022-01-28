Coronavirus vaccine disinformation: New actions taken by online platforms at the end of last year

The Commission has printed the reports by Google, Facebook, Microsoft, TikTok and Twitter on measures taken in November and December 2021 towards coronavirus disinformation as signatories of the Code of Practice on Disinformation. Values and Transparency Vice President Věra Jourová mentioned: “The efforts of the signatories to support vaccination campaigns in the EU are crucial as the spread of Omicron poses significant challenges. But there is still margin for improvement. The next batch will come in March, by this time signatories should have delivered the new strengthened Code that I expect will tackle the existing weaknesses, including by treating all languages in a rigorous way.”

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton added: “I thank the platforms for showing commitment in this regular monitoring exercise to fight against COVID disinformation. As we are now heading towards the final stages of the Digital Services Act’s adoption, I have high expectations for them to intensify their work and swiftly adopt a strong Code of Practice to be in line with our new European digital handbook.”

TikTok reported that movies with a vaccine tag utilized on its channels in Europe tripled from 90,000 in October to 266,000 in December. Google has up to date the search data panels on COVID-19 vaccination out there in all 27 international locations and begins together with data associated to paediatric vaccination. Facebook eliminated a disinformation and harassment community focused at medical professionals, journalists and elected officers managed by an anti-vaccination conspiracy motion.

Microsoft has allowed some vaccine promoting from public authorities below its up to date insurance policies, which generated about 733,000 impressions within the EU between November and December. Twitter reported on design updates to labels for deceptive tweets associated to COVID and vaccines, to make them simpler to identify. For extra particulars see the experiences here. Discussions to strengthened Code of Practice are ongoing. The new Code, following the Guidance published in June 2021 must be offered by the tip of March.

