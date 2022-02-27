Corporate Affairs Ministry To Record Complaints Against Companies Electronically

Registrars of firms have been requested to lodge complaints electronically

New Delhi:

In an effort to curb potential cases of pretend communications concentrating on stakeholders, the ministry of company affairs (MCA) has directed registrars of firms (RoCs) and regional administrators to enter all complaints obtained in opposition to firms and restricted legal responsibility partnerships (LLPs) within the ministry’s digital registry.

Once the main points are entered within the digital registry MCA21, then a service request quantity (SRN) is generated for the actual grievance and going ahead, the identical shall be utilized in all communications associated to that case.

The ministry has knowledgeable all stakeholders that RoCs and regional administrators (RDs) in any respect areas have been directed to enter all circumstances of complaints in opposition to firms and LLPs, inspections, inquiries, investigations and prosecutions within the MCA21 earlier than issuing any letter, discover or order.

The system has been put in place to forestall potential harassment of stakeholders by fraudulent parts. Since all such communications may have the SRN, the stakeholders shall be ready know that the communication obtained by them is genuine, a senior official stated.

The official additionally stated there have been cases of mischief whereby pretend communications have been despatched to entities to collect info and the brand new system will assist curb such circumstances.

According to a public discover to the stakeholders, the ministry stated RoCs and RDs have additionally been “directed to mention such SRN mandatorily in all such communications to companies, LLPs, their officers, auditors, etc., on all communications”.

Further, the ministry has suggested stakeholders to deal with any such communication obtained with out SRN as unauthorised which needn’t be responded to additional.