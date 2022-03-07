Correctional services dept probing deaths of 2 inmates in Northern Cape | News24

Two inmates have been killed in Northern Cape.

Two inmates at Tswelopelo Correctional Centre in Kimberly died after attacking an official.

According to the correctional providers division, three inmates used padlocks to assault the official.

“Other officials responded and, in attempting to defuse the situation, a scuffle with inmates ensued. Three inmates suffered injuries and were referred to an outside hospital at different intervals, and sadly, two of them passed away,” mentioned division spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Nxumalo mentioned the opposite inmate was receiving prolonged medical care in hospital.

“The seriousness of the incident warrants a full scale investigation. The South African Police Service and the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services have also been informed,” Nxumalo mentioned.

Nxumalo added that further officers have since been deployed to the centre.

