Corruption allegations as Bolsonaro and Lula clash in election debate

Brazil’s common elections are only a few months away and the six important presidential candidates took half within the first televised debate on Sunday.

Facing off for the primary time in public, the present and former presidents, Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, stole the limelight with discussions turning in direction of accusations of corruption and deceit.

The far-right incumbent known as Lula a “thief” minutes earlier than the talk began, referencing a corruption scandal at state oil firm Petrobras. He went additional calling the previous president’s administration probably the most corrupt in Brazilian historical past.

Lula, 76, was fast to rebuke his authorities’s report when it comes to social reforms and stated Bolsonaro “is destroying” the nation.

During the talk, which lasted three hours, Lula centered his speech on defending the surroundings and the Amazon.

Bolsonaro notably lashed out at journalist, Vera Magalhaes, after she claimed he had unfold false details about COVID vaccines. He denies these accusations and known as her a “disgrace to Brazilian journalism”.

According to the most recent polls by the Datafolha Institute, Lula is main Bolsonaro by 47% to 32%. Other polls give a smaller result in Lula.

In addition to the 2 favourites, the organisers of the talk invited 4 different candidates, together with former finance minister Ciro Gomes of the PDT (centre-left) and senator Simone Tebet of the MDB (centrist), respectively third and fourth within the polls.

Corruption

The former president was detained between April 2018 and November 2019 after being convicted of corruption. He regained full political rights in 2021, when the Supreme Court overturned these convictions, ruling that the courtroom that had tried him within the first occasion was incompetent.

Throughout the talk, Lula argued that his innocence had been confirmed, however the different candidates repeatedly accused him of corruption.

In 2018, the 12 months Bolsonaro gained the election, the present president solely participated within the first two debates. A month earlier than the primary spherical, he was stabbed at a gathering and after present process surgical procedure didn’t return to the debates.