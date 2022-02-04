Corruption case against top Mpumalanga NPA official, senior government official postponed | News24

Kebone Masange, former Mpumalanga human settlements HOD, and appearing Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Matric Luphondo in court docket in Mpumalanga.

The legal case towards Mpumalanga appearing DPP

Matric Luphondo and his co-accused has been postponed for full disclosure of

the docket.

Luphondo and a Hawks official are charged with

bribing a prosecutor to drop a legal case towards Mpumalanga human

settlements head of division Kebone Masange.

Masange is accused of being within the nation

illegally and utilizing fraudulent paperwork to get a authorities publish.

The corruption case towards Mpumalanga appearing

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Matric Luphondo and former head of the

Mpumalanga human settlements division, Kebone Masange, has been postponed for

full disclosure of the docket contents to the defence and pre-trial

proceedings.

Luphondo and Masange appeared within the Gauteng High

Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

According to Luphondo’s authorized consultant, full

disclosure of the docket contents had nonetheless not been made to the defence groups.

READ | Matric Luphondo case: State

claims main witness is being followed

He added that it was solely as soon as disclosure had been

made that the defence realised it didn’t have the entire docket.

Once full disclosure is made, the defence groups

will contemplate their choices, together with making representations as to why they

shouldn’t be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

stated the matter was postponed to 17 March for a pre-trial listening to.

Alleged crime

According to the State, Luphondo and Hawks official

Ayanda Plaatjie allegedly colluded with Masange to make the legal fees

towards him disappear.

News24 beforehand reported that the third accused

within the matter, Plaatjie, had died in 2021.

Masange, who was born in Zimbabwe, was arrested in

September 2020 on fees of fraud, possession of fraudulent paperwork and

contravening the Immigration Act.

It was alleged that he was within the nation illegally

and had used fraudulent paperwork in his utility for the top of division

place on the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements.

According to the cost sheet, on 12 March 2021,

Plaatjie approached the prosecutor who had been assigned to prosecute Masange at

the DPP’s workplace in Pretoria, and requested if there was any means “to get out

of this case”.

On 18 March, Luphondo allegedly known as the

prosecutor and requested a gathering, that was held at an eatery in Arcadia,

Pretoria.

READ | Corruption-accused acting

Mpumalanga NPA boss Matric Luphondo served with suspension notice

There, Luphondo allegedly advised the prosecutor

Masange was prepared to do something to get out of the case, and that they need to

assist him out.

Less than per week later, on 23 March, it’s alleged

that Luphondo met up with the prosecutor and handed him an 18-year-old bottle

of Glenfiddich whisky, valued at R1 550, and R5 000 money.

According to the cost sheet, Luphondo then advised

the prosecutor there can be extra the place that got here from.

Four days later, Plaatjie allegedly contacted the

prosecutor and requested to fulfill him on the Foundations circle in Pretoria, and

handed the prosecutor R28 000 in money.

Both Luphondo and Masange beforehand stated they

supposed pleading not responsible to the costs.

