Corruption case against top Mpumalanga NPA official, senior government official postponed | News24

Kebone Masange, former Mpumalanga human settlements HOD, and appearing Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Matric Luphondo in court docket in Mpumalanga.
- The legal case towards Mpumalanga appearing DPP
Matric Luphondo and his co-accused has been postponed for full disclosure of
the docket.
- Luphondo and a Hawks official are charged with
bribing a prosecutor to drop a legal case towards Mpumalanga human
settlements head of division Kebone Masange.
- Masange is accused of being within the nation
illegally and utilizing fraudulent paperwork to get a authorities publish.
The corruption case towards Mpumalanga appearing
Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Matric Luphondo and former head of the
Mpumalanga human settlements division, Kebone Masange, has been postponed for
full disclosure of the docket contents to the defence and pre-trial
proceedings.
Luphondo and Masange appeared within the Gauteng High
Court in Pretoria on Thursday.
According to Luphondo’s authorized consultant, full
disclosure of the docket contents had nonetheless not been made to the defence groups.
He added that it was solely as soon as disclosure had been
made that the defence realised it didn’t have the entire docket.
Once full disclosure is made, the defence groups
will contemplate their choices, together with making representations as to why they
shouldn’t be prosecuted.
Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)
stated the matter was postponed to 17 March for a pre-trial listening to.
Alleged crime
According to the State, Luphondo and Hawks official
Ayanda Plaatjie allegedly colluded with Masange to make the legal fees
towards him disappear.
News24 beforehand reported that the third accused
within the matter, Plaatjie, had died in 2021.
Masange, who was born in Zimbabwe, was arrested in
September 2020 on fees of fraud, possession of fraudulent paperwork and
contravening the Immigration Act.
It was alleged that he was within the nation illegally
and had used fraudulent paperwork in his utility for the top of division
place on the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements.
According to the cost sheet, on 12 March 2021,
Plaatjie approached the prosecutor who had been assigned to prosecute Masange at
the DPP’s workplace in Pretoria, and requested if there was any means “to get out
of this case”.
On 18 March, Luphondo allegedly known as the
prosecutor and requested a gathering, that was held at an eatery in Arcadia,
Pretoria.
There, Luphondo allegedly advised the prosecutor
Masange was prepared to do something to get out of the case, and that they need to
assist him out.
Less than per week later, on 23 March, it’s alleged
that Luphondo met up with the prosecutor and handed him an 18-year-old bottle
of Glenfiddich whisky, valued at R1 550, and R5 000 money.
According to the cost sheet, Luphondo then advised
the prosecutor there can be extra the place that got here from.
Four days later, Plaatjie allegedly contacted the
prosecutor and requested to fulfill him on the Foundations circle in Pretoria, and
handed the prosecutor R28 000 in money.
Both Luphondo and Masange beforehand stated they
supposed pleading not responsible to the costs.
