“Corruption Rampant In Government Offices Currently”: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has denied bail to a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) official stating that there was rampant corruption in authorities workplaces.

“Now-a-days, in the government office, corruption has become rampant and no file will be moved without any bribe. Therefore, I am of the view that the petitioner is not entitled for the grant of bail at this stage,” Justice Okay Natarajan mentioned whereas denying bail to BT Raju, an assistant engineer at Bangalore Development Authority.

Bangalore Development Authority had allegedly used land belonging to Suvvalal Jain and Suresh Chand Jain for a highway with out correct acquisition proceedings. An software for another website in lieu of the land was filed by their GPA (General Power of Attorney) holder Manjunath.

Mr Raju allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs one crore, negotiated it right down to Rs 60 lakh and was caught red-handed whereas accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in money on June seven, 2022.

The software by Manjunath was filed in November 2021 earlier than the Bangalore Development Authority which was moved to the Additional Land Acquisition Officer and thereafter to the Surveyor after which Executive Engineer (West), and at last on January three, 2022 earlier than Mr Raju.

Mr Raju allegedly saved it pending until the day of his trapping by the ACB and his arrest six months later.

The ACB had caught Mr Raju accepting bribe in a automobile. It had earlier secured a name recording the place he demanded the bribe.

“The telephonic conversation and the hand wash made by the ACB, all reveal that the petitioner accepted the tainted notes wherein the police smeared phenolphthalein powder,” the excessive court docket mentioned dismissing Mr Raju’s bail plea.



