Corruption watchdog will take transparency fight to the High Court

Queensland’s corruption watchdog desires the High Court to overturn a call that forestalls a report on alleged corruption involving a former public servant from being launched.

Former deputy premier Jackie Trad and former Public Trustee Peter Carne had launched courtroom motion in opposition to the CCC, after the corruption watchdog sought to publicly report on separate investigations involving the pair. Credit:Michelle Smith

Former public trustee Peter Carne received an enchantment within the Supreme Court this month, a call that stopped the Crime and Corruption Commission report from being tabled in parliament.

Former deputy premier Jackie Trad had launched comparable authorized motion.

CCC chair Bruce Barbour mentioned the choice set a worrying precedent for transparency, so an enchantment should be lodged within the High Court.