Corruption watchdog will take transparency fight to the High Court
Queensland’s corruption watchdog desires the High Court to overturn a call that forestalls a report on alleged corruption involving a former public servant from being launched.
Former public trustee Peter Carne received an enchantment within the Supreme Court this month, a call that stopped the Crime and Corruption Commission report from being tabled in parliament.
Former deputy premier Jackie Trad had launched comparable authorized motion.
CCC chair Bruce Barbour mentioned the choice set a worrying precedent for transparency, so an enchantment should be lodged within the High Court.
“If the current decision were to stand, then there would definitely be concern … of what we would be able to do in the future in terms of being open and transparent about our investigations and what we conclude in relation to the investigations,” he advised a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Loading
Carne was suspended in June 2019 when the CCC launched an investigation into allegations levelled in opposition to him. He later resigned.
The CCC forwarded its report back to the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee, asking them to offer it to the Speaker.
That would have allowed the report back to be revealed and allegations protected by parliamentary privilege, stopping Carne taking any defamation motion.