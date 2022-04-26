Cosas triple murder case against apartheid-era cop, former askari postponed | News24

The apartheid period homicide case in opposition to Christian Siebert Rorich has been postponed.

An apartheid-era cop and his co-accused appeared within the Gauteng High Court in relation to the 1982 Cosas triple homicide case.

The matter was postponed to May.

The Cosas trio had been killed by an explosion inside a pump home at a Krugersdorp mine in 1982.

The 1982 Congress of South African Students (Cosas) triple homicide case through which apartheid-era cop Christian Siebert Rorich and former askari Tlhomedi Ephraim Mfalapitsa had been implicated, was postponed within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The pair appeared briefly – the matter needed to be postponed because the decide was out of city.

A provisional date of 4 May was set.

The case pertains to the deaths of Eustice “Bimbo” Madikela, Ntshingo Mataboge (Matubane) and Fanyana Nhlapo.

They had been killed by an explosion inside a pump home at a Krugersdorp mine on 15 February 1982.

READ | Cosas murders of 1982: Former apartheid police officer to stand trial

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane beforehand said that Rorich was a police officer and an skilled in dealing with explosives on the time of the trio’s demise.

She mentioned in an earlier report:

He allegedly infested the pump home with explosives on the instruction of Brigadier Jan Carel Coetzee, then commander at Vlakplaas.

News24 additional reported that the State alleged that the Cosas trio, together with Zandisile Musi, who had survived the incident, had been lured into the mine by former askari Mfalapitsa, beneath the pretence that they might obtain army coaching.

“Once inside, the explosives would be detonated, but only after Mfalapitsa left the pump house under the pretext of fetching more training equipment or hand grenades from the taxi they boarded to the pump house.

“Their deaths had been then portrayed as a army coaching that went mistaken, ensuing within the trainees blowing themselves up,” Mjonondwane added.

Mfalapitsa was a member of uMkhonto we Sizwe and defected by joining the Security Branch police and worked against his former ANC comrades.

It’s alleged that he made contact with Musi, whose two elder brothers he had a close relationship with as he had served with them in uMkhonto we Sizwe while in exile.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for entry to this thrilling function and extra.