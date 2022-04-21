Cosmetic doctor ordered to pay rival $450,000 over defamatory review

Barrister Sue Chrysanthou, SC, final 12 months. Credit:Kate Geraghty She stated the proof of seven witnesses known as in Colagrande’s case established that they “all read the false review on the RateMDs website”. “Other evidence also supports an inference that a large number of people are likely to have read the false review within the 12 months before the commencement of the proceeding,” the judgment states, noting this consists of the false evaluate remaining on the positioning to September 2021 and analytics displaying Colagrande’s profile “had page views ranging from about 70,000 to 180,000 per month” from December 2020 to June 2021. The decide ordered the couple be completely restrained from publishing or republishing the false evaluate or something comparable, as sought by Colagrande. “I accept that the defamatory imputations carry a serious sting and stigma for any person, but particularly a doctor said to have breached a patient’s trust by subjecting the patient to a sexual assault in the course of a medical consultation,” Jagot’s judgment states.

“Accordingly, damage to Dr Colagrande’s professional and personal reputation must be real and is likely to be far more extensive than the direct evidence exposes.” Kim had denied being a direct commercial competitor, however the decide discovered he “had a motive”, and each males had been Gold Coast docs performing beauty surgical procedure together with breast augmentations. “The respondents posted the false review despite never having any direct interaction with Dr Colagrande and for the most base of motives, which was to attempt to destroy a commercial competitor of the first respondent once and for all,” the judgment states. A cybersecurity knowledgeable gave unchallenged proof that the evaluate was posted with a Samsung cellular machine utilizing a Telstra account for which Kim and Min had been the account holders, and was related to their residential deal with. The machine and account had been password protected. The decide stated the proof was overwhelming that the couple was chargeable for the evaluate, however that they had by no means acknowledged their accountability, “let alone expressed any remorse or otherwise given any indication that they accept the seriousness of the wrong they have done” to the physician.