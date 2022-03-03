Cost of east coast flood disaster revealed

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed the anticipated harm invoice from the flood catastrophe unfolding on Australia’s east coast.

Josh Frydenberg says the harm from the flood disaster unfolding in NSW and Queensland is prone to run into the billions of {dollars}.

But the Treasurer has been coy about allocating any funds within the upcoming federal price range to restoration efforts following the catastrophe.

The catastrophic flooding that started in southeast Queensland final week has swept by way of northern NSW in current days, destroying houses and claiming no less than 13 lives throughout each states.

Mr Frydenberg mentioned greater than 145,000 claims had been made for emergency authorities monetary help for the reason that catastrophe started, which had been being processed as quick as potential.

He mentioned the catastrophe’s impact on the nationwide financial system would depend upon how a lot it hindered important industries and provide chains.

“It’s different to the 2011 floods in Queensland where you did see major mines closed down. You saw the ports impacted severely and that had a $4bn-plus cost in terms of the impact on agriculture, tourism and mining,” he instructed ABC Radio National.

“These are different types of floods and in different areas, if you like, but it’s still going to have a very significant impact and the terrible loss of life and the impact on people’s livelihoods is real.”

The federal price range for the following monetary yr might be unveiled on the finish of this month, with the election as a consequence of be held by the top of May.

Mr Frydenberg appeared noncommittal when he was requested on Thursday whether or not the price range would mirror the rebuilding efforts.

“We’re paying out money as we speak right now so we’ll continue to do that,” he mentioned.

“But we’re always investing in flood mitigation. We’re always investing in disaster resilience. We’re always investing in ways to improve the strength of our economy to withstand these disasters.”

Instead, Mr Frydenberg mentioned the price range would give attention to funding in expertise, infrastructure, the areas, digital transformation, manufacturing and power.

“That’s our economic plan. That’s obviously what’s working,” he mentioned.

“But we also want to improve our budget position and the way the best way to do that is to grow the economy, so that more people pay tax and fewer people are on welfare.”

His feedback got here as Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce had been met with key ministers and public servants at a roundtable to debate the disaster.

The Morrison authorities has come below scrutiny throughout the flooding over its use of the $4.8bn Emergency Relief Fund, an funding automobile arrange for catastrophe restoration and mitigation, of which solely a fraction has been spent.

Emergency Management Minister Bridget McKenzie has argued the fund is working as meant and there’s no have to dip into it when different monetary aid is available.

Since it was established in 2019 with an preliminary $3.9bn funding, the ERF has earnt some $836m in curiosity and paid out $50m in catastrophe initiatives.