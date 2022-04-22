Cost of medicines a key election issue

Health and neighborhood pharmacy peak our bodies have shaped a coalition urging events to recognise medication affordability as a key election subject.

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia, the Australian Patients Association, Chronic Pain Australia and Musculoskeletal Australia, say 30 per cent of voters are struggling to afford medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme.

Pharmacy Guild of Australia president Trent Twomey says many Australians are frightened about entry to preventive well being care as the price of dwelling will increase.

“Community pharmacies see patients struggling to afford medicines from prescription to prescription and from pay cheque to pay cheque … we want a truly universal healthcare system in which PBS medicines are affordable to all,” Professor Twomey stated.

“The best way to help these Australians is to cut the PBS co-payment to help patients afford essential medicines from script to script. For many households, these medicines are the cost of staying alive.”

Chronic Pain Australia president Fiona Hodson is advocating that each one Australians dwelling with continual ache obtain a “triple A” normal of care: consciousness, accessibility and affordability.

She says the federal government can have a task in making well being care extra inexpensive to greater than 19 million Australians.

“At the rate the co-payment is increasing, Australians will pay nearly $50 a script for some PBS medicines within the next five years. This is a huge impost on people living with chronic pain and other debilitating conditions,” she stated.

Many Australians struggling to afford medicines had come ahead, Prof Twomey stated, together with 20,000 individuals who signed a petition to cut back the PBS co-payment.

According to research by the taking part organisations, 36 per cent of individuals imagine prescription medicines are too costly, and 20 per cent say the fee is exterior their common funds.

The analysis has additionally discovered healthcare points might be a figuring out think about how individuals vote within the federal election, with 88 per cent of “soft voters” saying they are going to help candidates who decide to motion on affordability.

