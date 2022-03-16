Cost of Perth university city campus blows out by $158m before build starts

Construction has not even began on an inner-city college campus in Perth – which politicians hope will revive a useless zone in Western Australia’s capital – however prices on the mega challenge have already blown out by $158 million because the state of the labour and building market bites.

The infrastructure centrepiece of the now $1.7 billion Perth City Deal between federal, state and native governments was initially touted to value $695 million however is as a substitute projected to now are available in at $853 million.

The proposed Edith Cowan University metropolis campus off Yagan Square. Credit:Edith Cowan University

Edith Cowan University – which is able to use the campus for inventive industries, enterprise and know-how research and a few 10,000 college students – will chip in an additional $60 million whereas the state and federal governments will each contribute an extra $49 million.

The blowout has been labelled a “funding boost” by the federal authorities because the Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues his pre-election marketing campaign efforts in WA on Friday.