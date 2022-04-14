Costa Fuego throws up massive copper-gold hit for Hot Chili

Hot Chili’s Costa Fuego copper-gold porphyry discovery in Chile continues to ship high quality outcomes with newest the newest six-hole improvement drilling program yielding 876 metres with grades of 0.5 per cent copper equal.

An even richer 206m intersection going 0.7 per cent copper and 0.3 per cent gold was contained inside.

These newest drilling outcomes come on the again of a 67 per cent useful resource improve on the Costa Fuego hub to 725 million tonnes grading 0.47 per cent copper equal for two.8 million tonnes of contained copper and a couple of.6 million ounces of gold.

The mineral useful resource improve additionally features a 53 per cent hike within the high-grade indicated useful resource to 156 million tonnes grading 0.79 per cent copper equal containing 1 million tonnes of copper and 850,000 ounces of gold.

When asserting the upgraded numbers, Hot Chili stated the high-grade indicated useful resource, utilizing a cut-off of 0.6 per cent copper equal, accounts for not less than one third of contained copper and gold – a wholesome 13 per cent raise from earlier estimates.

The Costa Fuego Copper Project is the consolidation of the Cortadera porphyry copper-gold deposit and the Productora copper-gold deposit 14 km away within the low altitude, coastal ranges of Chile – and simply 50km from the port of Huasco.

Although a lot of the eye has been targeted on Cortadera and Productora, a 3rd deposit – San Antonio – has delivered an encouraging 4.2 million tonnes grading 1.2 per cent copper equal from solely 4922m, a quantity that pales compared to the 92,000m accomplished at Cortadera.

Costa Fuego is without doubt one of the two largest copper discoveries on the planet since 2016, which could clarify why commodity behemoth Glencore is backing the corporate as each a ten per cent shareholder and an offtake purchaser for the copper and gold concentrates when the mine swings into manufacturing.

Hot Chili plans to make use of Huasco’s current dock amenities to ship copper concentrates and different merchandise from the Costa Fuego mine.

The ASX-listed explorer took 100 per cent possession of Cortadera final 12 months and not too long ago turned a dual-listed firm after its shares started buying and selling on the Canadian TSXV after a C$30 million capital elevating.

The firm says the “exceptional” new drill outcomes exhibit persevering with sturdy high-grade assets, better than 0.6 per cent at Cortadera, forward of a pre-feasibility examine for Costa Fuego that it plans to launch within the third quarter this 12 months.

Hot Chili is 5 holes down in a six diamond-drill gap improvement program at Cortadera for hydrological and geotechnical modelling.

The firm says that whereas assay outcomes are solely accessible for the primary gap, the remaining 4 accomplished diamond-drill holes have recorded strongly mineralised seen intersections.

Hot Chili presently has three rigs engaged on the undertaking – two are diamond rigs and the opposite is an RC rig.

Results from the Productora efforts are anticipated quickly and can little question be extremely anticipated.

The firm additionally appointed Canadian-resident Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell as its unbiased Non-Executive Chair final month. She brings 25 years of technical and funding banking expertise throughout the capital markets and useful resource sectors to the position.

Whilst firm watchers need to the long-awaited pre-feasibility examine within the third quarter, there’ll little question be loads to carry their curiosity within the quick time period with pending outcomes from the 4 current diamond holes nonetheless within the assay lab.

