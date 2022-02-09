Costa Rica elections go unnoticed by the world media

Figueres has a level from Harvard and has labored within the enterprise sector each contained in the nation and out of doors. He is the son of the legendary Jose Figueres (Don Pepe) who was President thrice in 1948-49, 1953-58 and 1970-74. He was the President who abolished the armed forces in 1948 and made historical past.

Figueres has a level from Harvard and has labored within the enterprise sector each contained in the nation and out of doors. He is the son of the legendary Jose Figueres (Don Pepe) who was President thrice in 1948-49, 1953-58 and 1970-74. He was the President who abolished the armed forces in 1948 and made historical past.

Out of the 25 Presidential candidates, Jose Maria Figueres of the National Liberation Party (PLN) obtained the most important variety of votes with 27.3% adopted by 16.7% of Rodrigo Chaves of the Party for Social Democratic Progress (PSD). Figueres is the favourite to win within the second spherical of elections to be held on 3 April.

Out of the 25 Presidential candidates, Jose Maria Figueres of the National Liberation Party (PLN) obtained the most important variety of votes with 27.3% adopted by 16.7% of Rodrigo Chaves of the Party for Social Democratic Progress (PSD). Figueres is the favourite to win within the second spherical of elections to be held on 3 April.

There is a motive why the world media has not paid any consideration to the Costa Rican elections held final Sunday for Presidency and the Congress. There was no excessive rightist or radical leftist candidates like Trump or Ortega nor was there any critical polarization, electoral fraud, outrageous faux information, controversial conspiracy claims or refusal of the decision by the defeated. The media finds the peaceable, quiet and predictable Costa Rican elections as ‘boring’ and devoid of any juicy sensational stuff. Even the Costa Ricans confirmed indifference to the elections and 40% of the voters failed to indicate up on the polling stations.

The Costa Rican structure doesn’t enable two consecutive phrases for Presidency or for . membership of the Congress. Just six of the newly elected 57 Deputies have served within the Congress earlier than.

The Costa Rican structure doesn’t enable two consecutive phrases for Presidency or for . membership of the Congress. Just six of the newly elected 57 Deputies have served within the Congress earlier than.



In the elections for the Congress, the National Liberation occasion of Figueres obtained 27% of the votes and obtained 18 seats. The Social democratic occasion of Rodrigo Chavez got here second with 14.6% and 9 seats. The remainder of the seats have been shared between 4 different events.

Irrespective of whoever wins the presidential elections, the nation will proceed with its custom of consensual and mature governance specializing in sustainable improvement, renewable power, eco-friendly tourism and peaceable coexistence with the neighbours.



Costa Rica has remained as a beacon of stable and vibrant democratic stability and maturity in Latin America within the final seven a long time. The nation has held common elections each 4 years and peaceable switch of energy within the final sixty years. This is exceptional and distinct within the modern historical past of Latin America the place many nations had suffered navy dictatorships, civil wars and interruption of democracies.

Costa Rica has made historical past on this planet by having abolished its armed forces in 1948. It is a civilisational advance. The nation proclaims proudly that they spend their cash on schooling and healthcare as a substitute of arms . Oscar Arias, the previous president and Nobel Peace Prize winner stated ¨ Our youngsters stroll with books underneath their arms reasonably than weapons on their shoulders. We are an unarmed folks, whose youngsters have by no means seen a fighter or a tank or a warship. We are a folks with out arms and we’re preventing to proceed to be a folks with out starvation .

My nation is a rustic of academics and peace. We talk about our successes and failures in full freedom. We consider in dialogue, in settlement, in reaching a consensus, in convincing our opponents, not defeating them. We favor elevating the fallen to crushing them, as a result of we consider that nobody possesses absolutely the fact”.









It is true that most of the political leaders come from the small number of oligarchic families in the country, as in many other countries in the region. But the Costa Rican oligarchy is an enlightened one with a social conscience. The governments have pursued a policy of inclusive development, irrespective of whether they are conservatives or liberals. The four million citizens enjoy the benefits of a modern social welfare state including pensions, labor legislation, national health care and a life expectancy of 77.







In 1869, the country became one of the first in the world to make education both free and obligatory, funded by the state’s share of the great coffee wealth. The literacy rate of over 95 percent is one of the highest in Latin America. Even the coffee growing land is distributed among 100,000 families and not monopolised by the oligarchy. Costa Rica was the first country in Central America to give voting rights to women and people of African origin in 1948. It is because of this equity in the society that there has been no revolutionary leftist outsider to challenge the status quo as it happened in some other countries in the region.







Costa Rica is a leader in sustainable development, clean energy and ecotourism. It was one of the first in the world which combined its ministries of energy and the environment back in the 1970s. The country generates an impressive 99 per cent of its energy from renewable sources.







The Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado signed a decree in February 2019 to fully decarbonize by the year 2050. “Decarbonisation is the nice job of our technology and Costa Rica should be one of many first nations on this planet to perform it, if not the primary”. He has set a purpose of zero-emission public transportation system by 2035. This shouldn’t be the private agenda of the President Alvarado. This coverage was pursued by his predecessor and there’s a consensus amongst all of the political events of the nation and continuity of insurance policies by successive governments.







Costa Rica has remained as a beacon of peace, proper in the midst of the Central American area which has suffered so many conflicts and civil struggle until the nineties and is even now persevering with to face very excessive charges of crime and violence.







I want extra nations in Latin America comply with the instance of the “boring” elections of Costa Rica, a small nation of 5 million folks however has a giant lesson for the world.