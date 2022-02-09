Costa Rica elections go unnoticed by the world media
Out of the 25 Presidential candidates, Jose Maria Figueres of the National Liberation Party (PLN) obtained the most important variety of votes with 27.3% adopted by 16.7% of Rodrigo Chaves of the Party for Social Democratic Progress (PSD). Figueres is the favourite to win within the second spherical of elections to be held on 3 April.
The Costa Rican structure doesn’t enable two consecutive phrases for Presidency or for . membership of the Congress. Just six of the newly elected 57 Deputies have served within the Congress earlier than.
In the elections for the Congress, the National Liberation occasion of Figueres obtained 27% of the votes and obtained 18 seats. The Social democratic occasion of Rodrigo Chavez got here second with 14.6% and 9 seats. The remainder of the seats have been shared between 4 different events.
Irrespective of whoever wins the presidential elections, the nation will proceed with its custom of consensual and mature governance specializing in sustainable improvement, renewable power, eco-friendly tourism and peaceable coexistence with the neighbours.
Costa Rica has remained as a beacon of stable and vibrant democratic stability and maturity in Latin America within the final seven a long time. The nation has held common elections each 4 years and peaceable switch of energy within the final sixty years. This is exceptional and distinct within the modern historical past of Latin America the place many nations had suffered navy dictatorships, civil wars and interruption of democracies.
It is true that most of the political leaders come from the small number of oligarchic families in the country, as in many other countries in the region. But the Costa Rican oligarchy is an enlightened one with a social conscience. The governments have pursued a policy of inclusive development, irrespective of whether they are conservatives or liberals. The four million citizens enjoy the benefits of a modern social welfare state including pensions, labor legislation, national health care and a life expectancy of 77.
Costa Rica is a leader in sustainable development, clean energy and ecotourism. It was one of the first in the world which combined its ministries of energy and the environment back in the 1970s. The country generates an impressive 99 per cent of its energy from renewable sources.
The Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado signed a decree in February 2019 to fully decarbonize by the year 2050. “Decarbonisation is the nice job of our technology and Costa Rica should be one of many first nations on this planet to perform it, if not the primary”. He has set a purpose of zero-emission public transportation system by 2035. This shouldn’t be the private agenda of the President Alvarado. This coverage was pursued by his predecessor and there’s a consensus amongst all of the political events of the nation and continuity of insurance policies by successive governments.
Costa Rica has remained as a beacon of peace, proper in the midst of the Central American area which has suffered so many conflicts and civil struggle until the nineties and is even now persevering with to face very excessive charges of crime and violence.
I want extra nations in Latin America comply with the instance of the “boring” elections of Costa Rica, a small nation of 5 million folks however has a giant lesson for the world.