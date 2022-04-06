Costa Rica elects a political outsider as President

Rodrigo Chaves Robles, a political outsider, gained the Costa Rican Presidential election final Sunday (3 April) with 53% of the votes. He had lived nearly half his life outdoors Costa Rica. He labored for 27 years at the World Bank. He returned to Costa Rica in 2019 after leaving the World Bank as a result of some sexual harassment complaints towards him. He was appointed as Finance Minister within the outgoing authorities for seven months.



Chaves was born in 1961 in a big lower-middle-class household within the capital San Jose, and went on to earn a Ph.D. in Economics from Ohio State University within the United States. Chaves is married to an economist from Latvia, his second spouse.





Chaves beat Jose Maria Figueres who acquired 47% votes. Figueres was a formidable opponent. He is a former president ( 1994-98 ) and candidate of the National Liberation Party, the biggest and oldest occasion of the nation. Figueres’s father José Figueres Ferrer, was President of Costa Rica for 3 phrases:1948–1949, 1953–1958 and 1970–1974 . He was a nation-defining determine who made historical past by abolishing the military in 1948. He additionally constructed the National Liberation Party .







The election of a political outsider as President in Costa Rica is a part of the latest pattern seen in another Latin American nations akin to Chile, Peru and El Salvador. This is a wake-up name for the standard and entrenched political events within the area to reinvent themselves to change into interesting to the brand new era of demanding voters.







In any case, the election end result wouldn’t have mattered a lot within the secure and mature democracy of Costa Rica. Both the candidates have been moderates and civilized not like the harmful extremists Trump and Bolsonaro. They didn’t promise to make any radical modifications or change the path of the nation. There was no polarizing debate, hate speeches, vulgar language or ideological confrontation. The elections have been peaceable and the end result was accepted gracefully and promptly by the candidate who misplaced in distinction to Trump’s shenanigans and the ugly vandalization of the Capitol by the Trumpian thugs.







Costa Rica has remained as a sturdy and strong democracy within the final seventy years of Latin American historical past. This is principally as a result of visionary abolition of military. There have been no cocky colonels or brutal generals to shoot their means into presidential buildings. There are no far-right or far-left extremist events or leaders within the nation. There is broad political consensus a mong political events and leaders on the most important long run imaginative and prescient for the nation.







It is much more spectacular to see that Costa Rica has managed to flourish peacefully when Central America was burning with civil wars, gang wars and destabilization of the area by CIA.







The nation didn’t pursue simply passive peace. It took initiatives to unfold peace within the neighbourhood. Oscar Arias, the president of Costa Rica efficiently mediated to cease the central american wars and get the presidents of the area to signal a peace agreementin 1987. Peace has endured since then. He was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 1987. He used the financial award from the Nobel Peace prize to determine the Arias Foundation for Peace and Human Progress. In his Nobel Prize acceptance speech he mentioned ¨ We are a individuals with out arms and we’re preventing to proceed to be a individuals with out starvation. Our kids stroll with books below their arms reasonably than weapons on their shoulders. We are an emblem of peace for America.¨ Not a rhetoric. Preaching based mostly on follow.







Costa Rica has established a University for Peace (UPEACE) in 1980 “to contribute to the great universal task of educating for peace by engaging in teaching, research, post-graduate training and dissemination of knowledge fundamental to the full development of the human person and societies through the interdisciplinary study of all matters related to peace”. At current, the UPEACE Costa Rica Campus has 170 college students from 52 completely different nations, together with India, making it probably the most numerous universities on this planet for its dimension.





In 1869, the nation grew to become one of many first on this planet to make schooling each free and compulsory, funded by the state’s share of the nice espresso wealth. The literacy fee of Costa Rica is without doubt one of the highest in Latin America.







Costa Rica is a frontrunner in sustainable improvement, clear power and ecotourism. It was one of many first on this planet which mixed its ministries of power and the surroundings again within the Seventies. The nation generates a powerful 99 per cent of its power from renewable sources







Of course, Costa Rica has its personal share of challenges like poverty, inequality, corruption and rising crime. But the dimensions of those are insignificant to the remainder of Latin America. The President-elect Chaves attaches precedence to create jobs, decrease the price of dwelling and combat corruption .





