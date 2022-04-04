Costa Rica elects maverick Chaves as president in break with establishment

Anti-establishment economist Rodrigo Chaves clinched Costa Rica’s presidency on Sunday, upending a long time of political consensus within the Central American nation that’s grappling with rising social discontent and mounting nationwide debt.

Chaves, a veteran former official of the World Bank, was projected to win about 52.9 p.c of the vote within the run-off poll, a preliminary tally by the electoral tribunal confirmed, based mostly on returns from some 97 p.c of polling stations.

Rival candidate and former Costa Rican president Jose Maria Figueres was seen securing about 47.1 p.c.

Speaking to supporters in San Jose, the capital, the 60-year-old Chaves stated he accepted his victory with humility, and urged Figueres to assist him transfer the nation ahead.

“I humbly beg Jose Maria and his party to work together to make possible what Don Jose Maria himself called the Costa Rican miracle,” he stated, referring to Figueres’ father, Jose Figueres Ferrer, who served as president 3 times.

“Let’s put aside pettiness and vanity. Tonight we will begin together to serve our country,” added Chaves, who is about to imagine workplace on May 8.

Figueres shortly conceded defeat after outcomes got here in.

“I congratulate Rodrigo Chaves, and I wish him the best,” he informed supporters.

Caravans of vehicles sporting the flag of Chaves’ Social Democratic Progress Party (PPSD) crowded the streets of downtown San Jose in celebration.

Polls had proven Chaves to be a slight favourite heading into the election after he unexpectedly completed runner-up to Figueres in an indecisive first spherical of voting in February.

Chaves, who briefly served as finance minister for outgoing President Carlos Alvarado, ran as a maverick. He has vowed to shake up the political elite, even pledging to make use of referendums to bypass Congress to deliver change.

“If the people go out to vote, this is going to be a sweep, a tsunami,” Chaves stated after casting his poll on Sunday.

Figueres campaigned on his expertise and household political legacy in Costa Rica, a vacationer vacation spot and bastion of environmentalism lengthy considered one of the crucial steady democracies in Latin America.

On Twitter, Alvarado stated he had known as to congratulate Chaves and pledged an orderly handover of energy.

Turnout was 57.3 p.c, the electoral tribunal stated, lower than the 60 p.c who forged ballots within the first spherical.

Going into Sunday’s vote, some voters stated they had been lukewarm on each candidates, whose political careers have been tainted by accusations of wrongdoing.

Chaves confronted accusations of sexual harassment throughout his World Bank tenure, which he denied. Figueres resigned as government director of the World Economic Forum in 2004 amid accusations that he had influenced state contracts with Alcatel, a telecoms firm. That case was by no means tried in court docket.

David Diaz, 33, stated he was not enthused by Chaves or Figueres. He left house early to vote by 7 a.m. within the rural city of Tacacori, about 30 km (19 miles) from San Jose.

“I see very little movement, there is a lot of apathy,” stated Diaz, a mechanic at a medical system manufacturing unit.

Chaves faces the challenges of reviving an financial system battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and assuaging the poverty during which about 23 p.c of a inhabitants of 5.1 million dwell.

Growing earnings disparity makes Costa Rica one of many world’s most unequal nations, with unemployment of virtually 15 p.c.

In January 2021, the nation agreed to $1.78 billion in monetary help from the International Monetary Fund.

In return, the federal government vowed to undertake a raft of fiscal adjustments and austerity measures, however lawmakers have solely handed a legislation to make financial savings on public sector employees’ advantages.

