Costa Rica mandated Covid-19 vaccines for children. But not everyone’s on board

Inside the St. Vincent de Paul Hospital in Costa Rica’s Heredia province, not removed from the capital San Jose, the argument — over the nation’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate — got here to blows final week, resulting in the arrests of seven individuals.

Last November, Costa Rica grew to become the primary nation on the planet to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for minors, with all kids 5 and older required to get vaccinated, barring medical exemptions.

More than 91% of individuals between the ages of 12 to 19 have acquired at the very least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, based on the newest authorities knowledge, however vaccinations for youthful kids have stalled — with simply 12% of youngsters 5 to 11 to this point having acquired one dose.

A survey printed by the Pan-American Health Organization in October discovered that just about 94% of the Costa Rican inhabitants considers it “important that all people get vaccinated against Covid-19.” In the identical survey, 89% of oldsters mentioned they might vaccinate their kids who’re 12 or youthful.

And many seem to agree with the mandate.

One study by the University of Costa Rica’s School of Statistics discovered that 75% of respondents mentioned they supported the vaccination mandate for individuals 18 and older, with help dropping together with age teams; 69% of individuals agreed with a vaccine mandate for 12-17-year-olds, whereas 59% had been supportive of the measure for kids between 5-12.

Still, a small, but vocal group of oldsters — like those that encircled the hospital final week — are opposing the measure, catapulting the controversy round obligatory vaccines onto the flooring of Congress.

The assault in Heredia unfolded after a six-year-old boy was admitted to the hospital for a respiratory downside, based on the hospital’s director, Priscila Balmaceda Chaves. When the attending physician realized the kid was not vaccinated, he instructed the kid’s father that he would want to take action. Under the mandate, a baby can get vaccinated even when their mother and father don’t consent, nonetheless that course of shouldn’t be instantaneous, based on public well being knowledgeable Roman Macaya Hayes, who heads the Costa Rican Social Security Institute.

Angered that his youngster could be vaccinated with out his permission, the daddy — together with six others — went right down to cease it, based on officers. That’s when the fist combat broke out.

Congressional President Silvia Hernández Sánchez known as the group a “mob, angered by foolishness,” whose violent actions “put both staff and patients at risk,” with Costa Rica’s public safety minister asking the courts to “apply the full severity of the law.”

Hayes instructed CNN that defending the well being of a kid is equal to stopping youngster abuse, because the end result is identical: guaranteeing the wellbeing of minors.

He defined that obligatory vaccination is backed by laws, together with legal guidelines that help the “constitutional right to life and, therefore, health.”

“The collective good supersedes the rights of the individual,” Hayes mentioned.

Not all lawmakers agree — though they, too, seem like within the minority.

One of probably the most vocal of these objectors is impartial lawmaker Erick Rodríguez Steller, who has known as the mandate “nonsense,” saying that it leaves Costa Rica beneath a “sanitary dictatorship.”

While Rodríguez says that he would not condone the violence that happened on the Heredia hospital, he mentioned that the daddy had each proper to forestall his youngster from getting vaccinated.

Rodríguez expressed his opposition to the mandate in congress final week, saying that “the state shouldn’t be in the business of deciding how we raise our children.”

He later instructed CNN that he has been vaccinated, that he believes in science and that he’s not an “anti-vaxxer” — even when native media alleges the daddy of the boy on the middle of the controversy is.

Rodríguez mentioned that he believes there has not been sufficient data round dangers of vaccines for kids — and that he and others who’re against the mandate simply wish to discover out the “truth” about any potential dangers.

Studies around the globe have concluded that the Covid-19 vaccines are secure for kids, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending them for kids ages 5 and older.

And in Latin America, Cuba, Chile and Argentina have been working profitable youngster vaccine campaigns for months.

Still, governments around the globe have largely shied away from obligatory vaccinations, opting as a substitute for incentives to inspire individuals to get photographs.

Even in authoritarian states, together with China — the place vaccines are accredited for kids from the age of three — they don’t seem to be obligatory. That tide may very well be handing over Europe, nonetheless. On Friday, Austria grew to become the primary European nation to impose a vaccine mandate on its grownup inhabitants.

Some say the mandates are testing the boundary between public well being and civil liberties, including to tensions between those that are vaccinated and people who should not.

Rodríguez, the impartial legislator, mentioned he would not totally rule out supporting a mandate, however that it should have the consensus of congress.

“When it comes to restricting rights and liberties, you have to go through the Legislative Assembly, and here, health authorities have ignored us,” he mentioned.

Hayes insists the mandate shouldn’t be about proscribing liberties, however guaranteeing the general public good, particularly when there is a vaccine that has been confirmed secure and efficient around the globe.

“Let’s keep alive the Costa Rican tradition of believing in vaccines, believing in science and believing in doctors who are treating patients with their best interest in mind, because these vaccines save lives,” he mentioned.