Could Collie’s coal waste pave the way for its future?

The West Australian authorities believes it has a solution to each issues.

There may even be the query of what to do with the large reserves of commercial byproduct left over from burning coal incessantly for many years.

When Collie’s final state-owned coal-fired energy plant closes on the finish of the last decade, the South West city shall be left with greater than only a gaping gap in its native financial system.

In a press convention on Thursday, Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan introduced the completion of a feasibility examine into the creation of an business supplying a low-carbon concrete product utilizing “fly ash”, a byproduct of burning coal.

The plan is to make use of the fly ash and different industrial waste merchandise in geopolymer cement manufacturing, which may then be utilized in retaining wall blocks, kerbing, storm water pipes, and different concrete tasks.

The Colliecrete team claims testing has proven its geopolymer concrete has the identical properties and power as conventional concrete – however is much less emissions-intensive in its creation.

Creating common cement, generally known as portland cement, includes crushing down and mixing uncooked supplies earlier than burning the combination in a kiln and additional grinding down that burned product, which is then mixed with aggregates to supply concrete. It is a serious driver of carbon emissions within the development business as a result of excessive temperatures concerned in its creation.

Conversely, the staff behind Colliecrete believes its cement, utilizing positive fly ash as the principle ingredient, might be produced at room temperature.