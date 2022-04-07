Council acts after kid hurt in $6.5m park

A NSW council will assess the security of a model new, multimillion-dollar playground after dozens of individuals claimed they witnessed accidents on the park.

One of the injured was India Greaves, 4, who broke each of her legs when she went down the slide in Bongaree Nature Play Park within the south coast village of Berry, in response to her dad and mom.

Her father Ben Greaves was using tandem along with his daughter down the metallic tube slide when India lurched backwards, obtained her toes caught within the roof of the tube and hyperextended her legs with such a drive, each her tibias have been injured.

“It was really traumatic for her,” Mr Greaves mentioned.

Camera Icon India, 4, broke each of her legs taking place the slide on the playground, her dad and mom mentioned. Credit: Supplied

After the accident the lady’s mom posted to a neighborhood Facebook group to ask if anybody else knew of accidents sustained on the playground.

The submit acquired a whole lot of replies inside days, together with individuals who reported their kids had suffered facial fractures, damaged bones, burnt pores and skin and different accidents.

Mr Greaves mentioned he and his spouse have been overwhelmed with the responses and that they’d urged the council to try the playground’s security.

Bongaree Nature Play Park opened in late January after a planning course of that took seven years.

The park was constructed utilizing a $6.5 million funding from Shoalhaven City Council, the NSW authorities and the Commonwealth, mayor Amanda Findley mentioned in January.

Camera Icon India has casts on each of her legs after the accident. Credit: Supplied

The council mentioned on Thursday it might interact the accident prevention organisation Kidsafe Australia to evaluate the playground.“Bongaree Nature Play Park in Berry is intended to be used and enjoyed by visitors of all ages and abilities,” a council spokeswoman mentioned.

“However, as with all playgrounds, council strongly encourages visitors to use the park’s play equipment with reasonable care and for minors to be continuously and actively supervised by their parents or guardians.

“The play equipment has been designed and certified as compliant with the relevant Australian standards. Given the recent community concern, council will be working with Kidsafe Australia to undertake an independent assessment of the facility.”

One of the dad and mom who responded to the Facebook submit was a mom who mentioned her 11-year-old son was injured on the slide.

“He is now under the care of Westmead Children’s hospital awaiting surgery to fix a facial fracture and repair teeth that have been dislodged from their socket,” she wrote.

Camera Icon The brand-new playground will endure a security evaluation, the council mentioned. Credit: Supplied

However, different individuals who responded mentioned they’d had no points with the park, whereas others identified folks have been meant to experience the slide one by one.

Mr Greaves mentioned he wasn’t advocating for the slide to be eliminated, or for the park to shut.

“Just have a look at it and see if you can make it any safer,” he urged the council.

Mr Greaves mentioned India was starting to really feel higher after a couple of days within the casts and was even eager to return to the playground when she’s capable of.

“The first week was the worst, just getting accustomed to the casts and a bit of pain and trouble sleeping,” he mentioned.

“But now she‘s got proper fibreglass casts on and she’s pretty much her normal self; she’s a bit of a trooper.

“I asked her if she would ever want to go back there again and she said, ‘I like the park, but I’m not going on that slide again.’”