Council for Medical Schemes investigating R600 million GEMS contract | Fin24

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has determined to lodge an enquiry into allegations that the Government Employees’ Medical Scheme (GEMS) awarded a R600 million vitamin contract to Activo Health, a subsidiary of JSE-listed AfroCentric.

Afrocentric owns Medscheme, the GEMS administrator, which oversaw the awarding of the contract, Pretoria News reported.

GEMS covers civil servants and their dependants and is the most important restricted medical scheme in SA.

According to the CMS, it solely grew to become conscious of those allegations after studying about it within the media.

“There were no complaints or allegations laid through a tip-off about this incident,” the CMS says in a press release. Now that it’s conscious of the allegations, it has determined to lodge an enquiry on the reported allegations towards GEMS.

“The aim of the enquiry and any subsequent processes is to get to the bottom of this and ensure that all the parties that are regulated by the CMS are compliant with the Medical Schemes Act,” states the CMS.

It stated it can not touch upon the specifics of the matter at this stage “to avoid pre-empting the outcome of the enquiry”.

“At the appropriate time, the CMS will issue the findings of the enquiry and address any such related questions from stakeholders,” it stated.

* Fin24 reached out to AfroCentric for remark and if any is acquired, this text might be up to date.