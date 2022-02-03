Council of Europe begins rare action against Turkey over Osman Kavala

The Council of Europe has launched unprecedented proceedings in opposition to Turkey for failing to launch philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The European human rights physique has repeatedly condemned Ankara for violating’s Kavala’s rights by holding him in detention.

A majority of the Council’s committee agreed on Wednesday that Ankara had not complied with a legally binding 2019 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

It is barely the second time the Council of Europe has taken disciplinary motion in opposition to considered one of its 47 member nations. The case will now be referred again to the ECHR.

Turkey — a founding member of greater than 70 years — might finally see its voting rights suspended or face expulsion from the Council of Europe.

The European Union – which is unrelated to the Council of Europe – mentioned the choice reveals “serious concerns” about Kavala’s case.

“The initiation of infringement proceedings is a tool rarely used by the Council of Ministers of the Council of Europe,” a foreign policy spokesperson said in a statement.

Turkey’s refusal to release Kavala “units a worrying precedent and additional will increase the EU’s issues concerning the Turkish judiciary’s adherence to worldwide and European requirements”, they added.

Amnesty International’s Europe Director Nils Muiznieks also hailed the Council of Europe move as a “landmark decision”.

But Turkey has slammed the pan-European rights authority, accusing it of interfering with Turkey’s “judicial independence”.

“Whatever the Human Rights Court, whatever the Council of Europe says, it does not interest us. We expect respect to be shown to our courts,” President Erdogan instructed a press convention in Ankara.

Kavala, 62, has been jailed in Turkey for greater than 4 years with out ever being convicted of against the law.

The businessman has been charged with financing 2013 anti-government protests and in addition enjoying a job in an tried coup in 2016. Kavala strongly rejects the accusations.

Erdogan has repeatedly focused the political activist and his case is still being heard by an Istanbul court.

In 2017, the Council of Europe launched infringement proceedings in opposition to Azerbaijan over its refusal to launch dissident Ilgar Mammadov.