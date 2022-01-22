Councillor caught drinking on the job

A Tasmanian councillor has been referred to as “extremely unprofessional” after he was caught out by colleagues on a bunch video name.

A Tasmanian councillor has been caught on digicam ingesting beer throughout a stay streamed digital assembly.

During Kingborough council’s public assembly on Monday evening, councillor David Grace was seen taking a swig from what gave the impression to be a Cascade Draught beer can in the direction of the top of the 2 hour open session.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the council has moved its conferences on-line by way of Microsoft Teams.

In the video posted to the Kingborough council’s YouTube channel, Mr Grace is seen wanting away from the display screen earlier than grabbing the can, tilting his head again and having a drink.

Deputy Mayor Jo Westwood, who’s on depart and didn’t attend the assembly, was alerted to Mr Grace’s actions by a ratepayer.

While she mentioned ingesting alcohol throughout a council assembly might not have breached any guidelines, she labelled the person’s actions as “extremely unprofessional”.

“It would be very brazen to sit there and drink a beer (at a council meeting) in person, so what’s different when working from home and it’s a live recording via YouTube?,” Ms Westwood advised The Mercury.

“He hasn’t done anything technically wrong, it’s more about the fact that he’s an elected representative of the community, representing 40,000 people.”

The council was contacted for remark however declined to talk with NCA NewsWire.