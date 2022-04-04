Councils say ‘weak laws’ make NSW a haven for substandard puppy farms

Councils have mentioned NSW is turning into a magnet for pet farms as a result of it has “weaker laws” than different states, and have urged the state authorities to undertake guidelines much like Victoria to limit animal numbers and breeding cycles.

A collection of 4 public hearings begins on Thursday as a part of a state parliamentary inquiry into pet and kitten farming, which amongst different issues will examine challenges confronted by native governments in assessing growth purposes for pet farms.

The raiding of a pet farm in Victoria by police and council officers in 2014 ultimately led to new legal guidelines in that state.

Local Government NSW instructed the inquiry that over the previous three years Murray River Council, which runs alongside the Victorian border within the Riverina, had obtained a variety of inquiries for medium to giant pet farms in its native authorities space “as a direct result of the tightened legislation and regulations in Victoria”.

Murray River and Orange City councils additionally raised considerations in regards to the matter at a particular LGNSW convention in early March.