Counterfeit and pirated goods get new boost from pandemic, new report confirms

The newest Intellectual Property Crime Threat Assessment , produced collectively by Europol and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), reveals that the distribution of counterfeit items has been thriving through the COVID-19 pandemic. The well being disaster has offered new alternatives for commerce in counterfeit and pirated merchandise, and criminals have adjusted their enterprise fashions to the brand new international demand.

The report, based mostly on EU-wide information and Europol’s operational data, confirms that counterfeiting and piracy proceed to pose a severe menace to the well being and security of customers, in addition to to the European financial system. Imports of counterfeit and pirated items reached EUR 119 billion in 2019, representing 5.8 % of all items getting into the EU, in response to the most recent information from OECD and EUIPO.

In addition to the classes of counterfeit garments and luxurious merchandise seized, there’s a rising commerce in pretend merchandise which have the potential to wreck human well being, resembling counterfeit medicines, meals and drinks, cosmetics and toys.

Counterfeit pharmaceutical merchandise, starting from quite a lot of medicines to non-public protecting gear or face masks, have been more and more recognized lately. Distribution has shifted virtually fully from bodily to on-line markets, elevating public well being issues. These illicit merchandise for essentially the most half proceed to originate from outdoors the EU, however they could even be produced in unlawful laboratories throughout the EU, that are troublesome to detect and will be arrange with comparatively few assets.

The manufacturing of illicit meals merchandise, and particularly drinks, has develop into extra skilled and complicated, with some counterfeiters protecting the entire provide and distribution chain. Violations of protected geographical indications proceed to be broadly reported additionally.

The report additionally reveals some key traits in varied product sectors primarily focused by counterfeiters. Clothes, equipment and luxurious items stay among the many hottest product classes for counterfeit items, bought each on-line and in bodily marketplaces. They are one of many prime classes of the roughly 66 million counterfeit gadgets seized by authorities within the EU in 2020.

How felony networks function

The Threat Assessment highlights the truth that the distribution of counterfeit merchandise principally depends on digital platforms, a pattern which has been bolstered by the pandemic and widespread on-line consumption. Counterfeit items are supplied on on-line marketplaces, by way of live-streaming, movies and promoting on social media platforms, and instantaneous messaging companies, normally focusing on prospects with deceptive reductions or low-price branded merchandise.

Counterfeiting is a extremely profitable exercise for the felony networks concerned, which reap giant income while working comparatively few dangers.

IP crime has been included as one of many EU’s priorities within the combat in opposition to severe and organised crime from 2022 to 2025 as a part of the European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats (EMPACT).

The evaluation underlines that, though nearly all of counterfeits within the EU market are produced outdoors of Europe, primarily in China and different components in Asia, home manufacturing throughout the EU is an growing pattern. The growing importation of counterfeit packaging supplies and semi-finished merchandise into the EU clearly factors to the presence of unlawful manufacturing services within the EU. Criminal networks based mostly in Europe concerned in IP crime perform the distribution of imported counterfeits and, in some instances, function fashionable manufacturing services that assemble semi-finished merchandise.

The Executive Director of the EUIPO, Christian Archambeau, mentioned: This new menace evaluation casts new mild on the scope and traits of counterfeiting and piracy throughout the EU, and highlights the intense harm that may be triggered to customers’ well being in addition to the impression on reputable companies, notably throughout these difficult occasions of COVID-19 restoration. Criminals have proven their capability to adapt to the brand new alternatives generated by the pandemic, and we should proceed to assist, by our shut collaboration with Europol, the efforts of legislation enforcement authorities within the combat in opposition to IP crime.

Europol’s Executive Director, Catherine De Bolle, added: The COVID-19 pandemic has offered new enterprise alternatives for criminals to distribute counterfeit and substandard items. At finest, these merchandise won’t carry out in addition to genuine ones. At worst, they’ll fail catastrophically. Law enforcement seizures point out that the manufacturing of those items is more and more going down throughout the EU, whereas the COVID-19 pandemic has additional entrenched the criminals’ reliance on the digital area to supply and distribute their unlawful items. This report shines a light-weight on the extent of this felony phenomenon and requires concerted, cross-border motion in response as we enter the post-COVID financial restoration. The unscrupulous counterfeiters needs to be the one ones paying a steep value.

Other pretend items out there

Mobile telephones, their equipment and parts are additionally among the many prime classes of faux items seized, and are bought in nice numbers throughout gross sales occasions resembling Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Counterfeiters have just lately been exploiting the worldwide provide scarcity in semiconductor chips.

In the case of perfumes and cosmetics, the illicit manufacturing pertains to on a regular basis items, resembling shampoo, toothpaste, or detergents.

The commerce in illicit pesticides stays a low-risk, high-profit exercise, sustained by a excessive demand and low sanctions for the offenders.

The COVID-19 pandemic has additionally led to an elevated provide of illicit digital content material, which is commonly linked to different cybercriminal actions. Piracy is now principally a digital crime, and web sites illegally distributing audio-visual content material are hosted on servers throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East.