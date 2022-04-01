Countering loss of Russian oil over penalties, US opens reserve pump

After session with allies and companions, US President Joe Biden introduced on March 31 the most important launch of oil reserves in historical past, placing a million further barrels available on the market per day on common – day by day – for the subsequent six months – to function a bridge to better provide within the months forward.

“The scale of this release is unprecedented: the world has never had a release of oil reserves at this 1 million per day rate for this length of time. This record release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up,” the White House mentioned in a press launch.

The US Department of Energy will use the income from the discharge to restock the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in future years. “This will provide a signal of future demand and help encourage domestic production today and will ensure the continued readiness of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to respond to future emergencies,” the White House added.

Energy marketing consultant Johannes Benigni advised New Europe in a cellphone interview on March 31 the US determination to launch 1 million barrels per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve helps the markets have extra provide. “Normally the release of Strategic Petroleum Reserves is not necessarily a useful tool because most of the time when that happens the price does exactly the opposite. Of course, a lot right now depends on the psychology because we don’t know to what degree sanctions will be tightened down the line and that may have a huge impact if you consider the supply situation. So, of course, if the current status quo prevails we may have a loss of about 2-2.5 million barrels of Russian oil, which is a lot. If they are tightening the sanctions, of course, that could become more, and this is something that is the key question here,” Benigni mentioned from Vienna.

“The additional million barrels a day is nice. The question is right now the markets are somehow managing because demand is depressed. We have quite a lot of reduced consumption in China because of Covid restrictions. We have reduced demand in Europe because of the high petrol price. So, all that is adding up. But we’re also in the season where the demand is not so strong. In the next few months that’s going to change so I would say one or two months from now everything is going to gear up and increase the runs in order to have more supply for the summer. That means then the supply is going to be more relevant,” Benigni mentioned, including that loads goes to rely how the market goes to develop and the way the sanctions are going to develop. “But one million barrel a day is fine,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies together with Russia, a gaggle often called OPEC+, agreed at a videoconference assembly on March 31 to stay to its present deal and to regulate upward the month-to-month general manufacturing by 432,000 barrels per day for May.

“They are sticking to it because they don’t really too much additional oil to offer,” Benigni mentioned. “And they also don’t want to get involved in politics. OPEC is very clear they want to stay out of the big debate. They don’t want to politicize commodity supplies and I think that’s a wise decision,” he argued.

OPEC mentioned in an announcement persevering with oil market fundamentals and the consensus on the outlook pointed to a well-balanced market, and that present volatility will not be attributable to fundamentals, however by ongoing geopolitical developments.

According to Benigni, the provision downside is partly pushed by psychological components and partly by actual elementary lack of provide. “Obviously, the starting point has been in the past talk about sanctions on Russian oil. The consequence that buyers of Russian oil have not purchased. Because they’re afraid when they make transfers that their funds may get blocked. They have a problem that chartering a vessel becomes difficult, insurance rates are going through the roof. All this basically make them to stay away from Russian oil,” he mentioned on March 19. “Now as Russia is such a big supplier of about 7 million barrels of oil a day, 4.5 million of crude and condensate and 2.5 million of refined products, it is very difficult to ignore that. Today we can see that about 30% of the Russian refining capacity is on maintenance. It means they are not supplying the usual kinds of products, particularly the market is missing diesel coming from Russia so it means we have a real shortage of supply, partly because the buyers are afraid, partly because sellers can’t sell,” Benigni defined.

He famous that the volatility available in the market has created one other downside on the wholesale market. “The big trading houses when they are buying and selling oil, they usually are protecting the position by hedging. When you are hedging in the exchanges usually you have to provide some collateral. This is called margin money. So, when you are buying a derivative product on an exchange you usually put 10% of the value of the contract as a collateral. Because of the volatility in the market those collateral requirements have increased and are almost matching the value of a cargo,” Benigni mentioned, including, “that means it becomes almost impossible for a trader to hedge his risk because it becomes so expensive and therefore it is reducing the trade that is taking place. That means we are facing a real, real big problem which is partially driven by psychological and related issues which are creating volatility and volatility creates the call for more margin money uncertainty and on the other side that refineries are not producing and buyers are not buying and oil is not flowing and therefore consumers find that the petrol station price is too high”.

