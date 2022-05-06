Countries vow to boost food security amid Ukraine war

The European Union, the United States and greater than two dozen different nations vowed Friday to shore up international meals safety in a joint assertion to the World Trade Organization.

Voicing alarm on the “global effects on food security” triggered by the Ukraine conflict, they pressured “the urgency and importance of maintaining open and predictable agricultural markets and trade.”

That would “ensure the continued flow of food, as well as products, services and inputs essential for agricultural and food production and supply chains,” they added.

“We also recognize the importance of exercising restraint in excessive stockpiling and hoarding of agricultural products affected by this crisis that are traditionally exported,” they stated within the assertion, which was resulting from be circulated to all WTO member states later Friday.

The nations pledged to work collectively “to help ensure that sufficient, safe, affordable and nutritious food continues to be available and accessible at all times to all people.”

They additionally vowed to maintain their meals and agriculture markets “open, predictable and transparent by not imposing unjustified trade restrictive measures on agricultural and agri-food products or key agricultural production inputs.”

They warned that making use of such measures, particularly “unjustified export prohibitions and restrictions on agricultural and agri-food products, increases uncertainty and can result in a spiral of price increases and further restrictions.”

They stated any measures launched by nations to mitigate meals safety impacts must be “as least-distortive as possible” and may observe WTO guidelines to “allow markets and the flow of food to operate as efficiently as possible.”

And they pressured that no export bans or restrictions must be imposed on meals bought by the UN’s World Food Program for humanitarian functions.

The United Nations has warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since February 24 and financial sanctions on Moscow have disrupted international meals provides, worsening an already deepening meals safety disaster in lots of nations.

Russia and Ukraine are prime exporters of wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower oil, whereas Russia is the world’s prime provider of key fertilizers and gasoline.

Commenting on Friday’s assertion, Simon Manley, Britain’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible.

“Putin’s incessant hunger for war is leaving the world hungry and the most vulnerable will be hit the hardest,” he stated.

“It’s time for him to put an end to this senseless suffering.”

