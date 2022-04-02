Country Urgently In Need Of Electoral Reforms, Says Karnataka Speaker

The Karnataka speaker mentioned elections are supposed to be a pageant of democracy. (File)

Mangaluru:

The nation is in pressing want for electoral reforms as ethical values have declined over time, Karnataka meeting Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri mentioned on Friday.

Speaking throughout an interplay programme with the youth on steps to be taken for electoral reforms on the city corridor in Mangaluru, he mentioned elections are supposed to be a pageant of democracy, however now polls are full of corruption amid a decline in ethical values.

While change could be introduced by amending the current legal guidelines, it can’t be carried out with out folks’s cooperation and energetic involvement, he mentioned.

The problem is to inculcate ethical values in all sections of society to successfully change the electoral course of. The authorities can deliver change, however the folks ought to settle for the change in a accountable method, the Speaker mentioned.

Mr Kageri identified that an consciousness marketing campaign on ‘my vote shouldn’t be on the market’ is crucial to result in reforms. The youth ought to take the problem to be the protectors of the system, he mentioned.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Okay V Rajendra was additionally current on the event.

