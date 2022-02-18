Country was under security threat, former Mozambique president testifies in R32bn ‘hidden debt’ trial | News24

Armando Guebuza, former president of Mozambique, waits seated through the trial within the amenities of the maximum-security jail in Maputo on 17 February.

Former Mozambican head of state Armando Guebuza has warned a courtroom to not dwell an excessive amount of on the nation’s defence and safety.

Testifying through the “hidden debt” scandal trial, he mentioned the financial and monetary a part of the challenge was proposed by the Operative Command and arrived by means of its coordinator Filipe Nyusi.

Armed males attacked the ability provide at Machava most jail the place the courtroom sat.

Former Mozambican head of state Armando Guebuza, 79, warned the Machava most jail makeshift courtroom in Maputo to not undermine state secrecy, when he took the stand through the “hidden debt” scandal trial on Thursday.

Guebuza, in a gray swimsuit, white shirt, and crimson tie, mentioned through the televised session: “There has been too much talk about the issue of defence and security in this court of ours. You shouldn’t do that. We have to defend our sovereignty.”

In 2013 and 2014, throughout his second and final time period as head of state, three Mozambican state-owned firms – Ematum, ProfessionalIndicus, and Mam – took out loans amounting to R32 billion ($2 billion) from Credit Suisse and the Russian financial institution VTB, amongst different worldwide lenders.

The cash was for maritime surveillance, fishing, and shipyard tasks. Guebuza informed the courtroom that the three firms have been shaped at his behest as a matter of nationwide safety.

“There were threats that called into question the sovereignty of Mozambicans within their territory,” he mentioned.

The mentioned threats have been believed to be from the likes of Renamo rebels, now the most important opposition celebration within the nation, and drug cartels working from the coast with networks penetrating into interior Africa.

Before he took the stand, there was eager curiosity in how Guebuza would implicate his then defence minister, President Filipe Nyusi, within the greatest corruption scandal in Mozambique’s historical past.

Guebuza mentioned Nyusi oversaw the monetary obligations of the challenge.

Former intelligence officer Cipriano Mutota and a former worker of the British High Commission in Maputo, Teoflo Nhangumele, additionally hinted at a doable huge position performed by Nyusi of their testimonies final 12 months.

The televised trial was delayed by two hours and experiences in Mozambique claimed it was due to an assault on the ability provide system on the jail.

It was mentioned {that a} group of armed males launched an assault within the morning to sabotage the courtroom session.

