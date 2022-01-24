Couple adopts daughter from India, beating all odds. Watch heartwarming video

Videos that present how folks make their adopted youngsters are all the time very emotional and heart-warming to observe. This video that was lately shared by the Instagram web page of Humans of Bombay exhibits precisely that type of a narrative. In it, viewers can see how a pair adopted their candy daughter from India.

The father, Shane Michael Mylius and the mom, Johonna Jo Mylius – shared about their adoption journey on this video. The couple already had a daughter however determined to undertake one other one from India. After two years of speaking to companies right here, they received to know of slightly, listening to impaired woman named Naina. And deep down, they knew instantly that this was their daughter.

When they lastly got here to India and met their baby, the duo teared up once they lastly received custody. The caption that accompanies this lovely video reads, “You don’t have to share the same DNA to be family!” The video was full with the data that not solely is Naina having fun with her life together with her new household but additionally, her older sister loves her rather a lot.

Watch the heartwarming video proper right here:

Many people took to the feedback part of this video to be able to submit coronary heart emojis. “So sweet,” posted one other, adopted by a coronary heart and a crying emoji. “What an emotional journey to have a family. God bless them,” commented one other. “Love has no boundaries,” posted a 3rd.

