Couple charged in alleged road-rage killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos will stand trial

A pair charged within the alleged road-rage taking pictures loss of life of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on the 55 Freeway in Orange County final yr will stand trial, a decide dominated Wednesday.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 25, faces one felony rely every of homicide and taking pictures into an occupied car, and a felony enhancement of the private discharge of a firearm inflicting nice bodily damage and loss of life, prosecutors mentioned. If convicted on all counts, he faces a most sentence of 40 years to life in state jail.

Wynne Lee, 23, faces a felony rely of being an adjunct after the actual fact and a misdemeanor rely of getting a hid firearm in a car, prosecutors mentioned. They face a most sentence of three years in state jail and one yr in Orange County jail if convicted on all counts.

Lee was launched from custody on digital monitoring and is prohibited from driving a car, amongst different situations of their launch, mentioned Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the Orange County district legal professional’s workplace. Eriz remained in custody with out bail Wednesday.

After an hourlong preliminary listening to, Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin dominated there was sufficient proof for Eriz and Lee to face trial, Edds mentioned.

The couple have been arrested at their Costa Mesa house in June following a 16-day manhunt.

Eriz and Lee have been driving to work within the carpool lane of the 55 Freeway round 8 a.m. May 21 after they approached a Chevrolet Sonic, which Joanna Cloonan was driving to take her son Aiden to kindergarten, in line with court docket paperwork. Lee maneuvered their Volkswagen Golf SportWagen into the lane instantly to the best of the carpool lane earlier than dashing again into the carpool lane and chopping off Cloonan, gesturing a peace signal within the course of.

After just a few miles, when Cloonan exited the carpool lane to make her technique to the 91 Freeway, she handed the Volkswagen and raised her center finger at Lee and Eriz, the paperwork acknowledged.

Eriz instructed investigators June 6 that he reacted angrily to being “flipped off” and grabbed his loaded Glock 17, a 9-millimeter pistol, in line with the paperwork. He rolled down the passenger window and shot at Cloonan’s automobile, the paperwork acknowledged.

The bullet entered Cloonan’s automobile from the rear, hanging her son by his again. She heard the bang of the gun and a cry from Aiden.

As Cloonan pulled over and took the dying boy into her arms, Lee continued driving onto the 91 Freeway to Highland, the place the couple accomplished a day of labor, in line with the court docket paperwork.

Aiden was taken to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, the place he was declared useless at 8:39 a.m.

His loss of life sparked widespread neighborhood outrage and an outpouring of assist for the household.

Investigators sifted by ideas and labored to reinforce a picture of the license plate on the Volkswagen, which led them to determine the couple. They decided that Eriz and Lee commuted alongside the 91 hall to 2 workplaces within the Inland Empire.

After prosecutors’ name for the suspects to show themselves in was ignored, authorities arrested Eriz and Lee on June 6 at their house.

“A monster with a gun murdered a little boy on his way to kindergarten — because he was cut off on the freeway,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer mentioned in an announcement. “The callousness of this crime is unspeakable, but the fact that this couple continued to hide out in plain sight knowing full well they killed a 6-year-old child while Aiden’s grieving parents pleaded with the killers to come forward is unforgivable.”

During Wednesday’s listening to, a California Highway Patrol officer was known as as the only witness and laid out the identified information of the case, Edds mentioned.

A trial date was not set. Eriz and Lee’s subsequent court docket date is an April 12 arraignment.

Prosecutors have additionally alleged that the May 21 taking pictures wasn’t the one highway rage incident involving Eriz and Lee.

Days after Aiden’s loss of life, Eriz is believed to have brandished a gun on the driver of a blue Tesla on the 91 Freeway close to Corona whereas Lee drove, prosecutors mentioned.

Authorities are asking anybody who had interactions involving a gun with a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, mannequin yr 2018 to 2019, on the 55 Freeway in Orange County or the 91 Freeway in Orange and Riverside counties to return ahead.

The highway rage incidents would have occurred between December 2020 and June 2021, prosecutors mentioned.

Tips might be submitted at (714) 834-7000 or ideas@da.ocgov.com.