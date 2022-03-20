Couple discovers they went to same kindergarten 25 years ago. See heartening pic

Some issues are simply meant to be like future has all of it deliberate for them. Stories of people that fall in love after which realise that they’ve a standard childhood connection are at all times so heartwarming. Like this story of a pair who met on a relationship app and after weeks of chatting found that they went to the identical kindergarten. A put up shared by the Good News Movement on Instagram exhibits photographs of the couple now and from 25 years in the past once they have been children from a yearbook. The lovely put up was shared 12 hours in the past and it has already acquired over 1.61 lakh likes.

The couple, Alison and Rob, met on a relationship app Bumble and after weeks of chatting they realised that they lived in the identical city for a short while, says the caption of the put up.

Alison thought she had a special kindergarten instructor nevertheless it turned out that she was incorrect. Rob’s mom fortunately stored each yearbook and to their shock, they have been at school collectively, reads the put up.

“The yearbook picture above shows Rob’s picture right above Alison’s 25 years ago! They couldn’t believe the coincidence since both have lived all over. They felt fate played a role in their now marriage… they are expecting their first child in July,” says the caption additional.

The put up received quite a few feedback with folks evaluating their story to that of a film.

“It was meant to be,” commented an Instagram person together with a coronary heart emoji. “That’s just meant to be stuff… and it’s super beautiful,” mentioned one other. A 3rd commented, “The stuff great movies are made on!” “Match made in Heaven! Talk about soulmates!” commented one more person.

