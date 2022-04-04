Couple gets married amid destruction in Kharkiv

A Ukrainian couple who met while volunteering to assist others amid the Russian invasion acquired married Sunday in a metro station serving as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv.

Before the warfare, Anastasiya Grachova was a nurse in an oncology division and Anton Sokolov was a dental surgeon along with his personal clinic.

The pair met once they began volunteering to ship well being care and drugs to folks within the metropolis because it got here beneath the Russian offensive.

“These guys are medics, when helping and delivering medications, they fell in love in front of my eyes,” their buddy Kirillo Volkov mentioned.

On Sunday, Anastasiya and Anton determined to go to the destroyed Palace of Labor, close to town corridor, after which head to an Orthodox church, which was additionally broken.

Finally, they acquired formally married in a metro station serving as a shelter from shelling.

“Despite all the horror happening in the city of Kharkiv and in Ukraine, there is a place for love, there is kindness,” mentioned Anton Sokolov, the groom.

Russia confronted a recent wave of condemnation on Monday after proof emerged of what gave the impression to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine.

Some Western leaders known as for additional sanctions in response, whilst Moscow continued to press its offensive within the nation’s east.