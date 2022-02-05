Couple rescued after being snowed in for weeks at Sierra Nevada cabin

In December, as record-breaking winter storms slammed the Sierra Nevada, snarling roads and burying automobiles below a number of ft of snow, a pair and their small canine discovered themselves snowed right into a Sierra County cabin.

Nearly two months later, they had been rescued this week by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, authorities stated.

The couple had been caretaking a property in northeastern Sierra County after they had been snowed in Dec. 6. By late December, a collection of storms had dumped almost 15 ft of snow on the area, creating havoc on roadways and straining electrical and fuel companies as meals and different provides turned scarce.

High snow ranges and downed timber prevented the couple from leaving the cabin.

On Tuesday, the couple contacted the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office in search of assist as a result of they had been working low on meals, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a information launch.

The CHP helicopter battled sturdy winds to entry the distant cabin.

Footage shared by the company reveals the helicopter approaching a brown, rustic cabin surrounded by snow and timber, with a pickup truck buried as much as its tires in snow.

The couple, unidentified by the Sheriff’s Office and CHP, had been ultimately picked up by pals after being rescued.