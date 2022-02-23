Couple’s dance to song from Pushpa on wedding will make you want to groove

Weddings are all about making the day particular and creating reminiscences for a lifetime. There are additionally many who share these particular moments on social media. Amid these, the movies of {couples} who let their hair down and dance their coronary heart out on their special occasion are actually enjoyable to look at. Like this video of a bride who’s seen grooving to a music from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise film with the groom on her special occasion whereas wearing her wedding ceremony apparel. The video was posted on Instagram on February 2 by a pictures web page and it’s got 88 million views up to now, making it viral. The video will make you wish to put your dancing sneakers on too.

The bride seen within the video is recognized as Prachi More whereas the groom is Ronak Shinde. She had additionally posted the video on her Instagram deal with on February 7. The bride and the groom could be seen dancing energetically to the music ‘Oo Antava Mawa’ from Pushpa: The Rise film surrounded by their associates and having the time of their lives. By the top of the video, the groom takes the bride away.

“The ending can’t be better “chala chala,” The most sassy Bride,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

“Energy is at next level,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Oh so cute couple,” posted one other. “Wow superb beautiful dance,” wrote a 3rd.

What do you consider this dance efficiency?