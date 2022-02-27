Couple’s desperate bid to reach baby daughter in Ukraine

A Melbourne couple are racing to get their new child daughter out of Ukraine, after she was born prematurely through surrogate simply as Russian troops invaded the nation.

Jessica van Nooten and her husband Kevin raced to guide flights to Ukraine when their daughter, Alba, was born prematurely at 28 weeks in a hospital in Odessa on February 22.

But the invasion of Ukraine by Russia left the couple stranded in Dubai Airport when their entry into the nation was cancelled.

Their airplane was then diverted to Poland.

The couple, each cooks, are actually in Warsaw, and are presently looking for a strategy to get their daughter out of the war-torn nation safely.

“We had 15 embryo transfers and a miscarriage and this baby’s just so wanted and it’s been such a long road to get her and now she’s within arm’s reach and I can’t get there,” Ms van Nooten instructed Nine News.

“She is our world.”

It has been a troublesome journey for the couple to change into mother and father.

“They have been together for 20 years, and after suffering for seven long years of primary infertility, multiple IVF rounds, surgeries and specialists, they began their surrogacy journey and made the decision to employ the help of a surrogacy agency in Ukraine,” good friend Kara Pangrazio stated on a Mycause web page set as much as assist the couple.

“As this situation is changing rapidly it is not yet known logistically how [bringing Alba home] will happen.”

Alba, who’s the genetic daughter of Jessica and Kevin, is presently within the NICU struggling a small bleed on the mind in addition to underdeveloped lungs and intestines.

The surrogate mom can also be receiving care in hospital.

“Jess and Kev came to the decision of using a Ukrainian surrogacy program after a lot of careful consideration, including the legality, wait times in years, ethics and costs,” Ms Pangrazio wrote on the Mycause web page.

“[They] began their surrogate journey in April 2021, when the Ukraine was a safe country and well before any of us were aware of the deteriorating situation,” she stated.

“Jess and Kevin are incredibly grateful for all the support they have received so far and hope to share happier news with you as soon as possible.”

Now Ms van Nooten is simply centered on attending to her daughter.

“Somehow there’s got a be a way to get there. I’ll swim if I have to,” she instructed Nine News.

“We just need this baby. We just need Alba to be strong.”