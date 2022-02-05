Coups and Covid loom large at African Union summit | News24

Heads of state gathered on Saturday on the African Union headquarters to kick off a two-day summit.

Heads of state gathered on Saturday on the African Union headquarters to kick off a two-day summit because the continent reels from a spate of navy coups and the coronavirus pandemic.

The summit additionally comes because the 55-member bloc faces strain to push for a ceasefire in host nation Ethiopia, the place a 15-month warfare has killed 1000’s of individuals and, the UN says, pushed tons of of 1000’s to the brink of hunger.

Four member states have been suspended by the AU’s Peace and Security Council since mid-2021 due to unconstitutional adjustments of presidency, most just lately Burkina Faso, the place troopers ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore final month.

Addressing African overseas ministers this week, AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat denounced a “worrying resurgence of military coups”.

But the AU has been accused of an inconsistent response to the putsches, notably by not suspending Chad after a navy council took over following the loss of life of longtime President Idriss Deby Itno on the battlefield final April.

The two-day summit ought to talk about the way to be extra proactive in addressing components that give rise to coups, together with terrorism-related instability and frustration over constitutional revisions that reach leaders’ time in energy, mentioned Solomon Dersso, founding father of the AU-focused Amani Africa suppose tank.

“It is only when crisis hits that we say, ‘Gosh, how come this country is falling apart like this so quickly?'” Solomon mentioned.

Disease and diplomacy

On Saturday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is predicted to supply an replace on Africa’s response to the pandemic, almost two years after the continent’s first Covid-19 case was detected in Egypt.

As of 26 January, solely 11 p.c of Africa’s a couple of billion individuals had been totally vaccinated, based on the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

A draft agenda seen by AFP additionally features a dialogue of Faki’s choice final 12 months to just accept Israel’s accreditation on the AU.

Faki’s transfer drew fast, vocal protest from highly effective members together with South Africa and Algeria, which argued that it flew within the face of AU statements supporting the Palestinian Territories.

Analysts say a vote on the problem might yield an unprecedented cut up within the bloc.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether or not and the way leaders will handle the warfare in Ethiopia, which pits Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authorities in opposition to fighters from the northern Tigray area.

The proven fact that Ethiopia hosts the AU makes any intervention by the bloc particularly delicate, and Faki waited till final August – 9 months after combating started — to nominate Olusegun Obasanjo as a particular envoy tasked with making an attempt to dealer a ceasefire.

Ethiopia has additionally held a seat on the Peace and Security Council, although it failed in a bid to remain on the 15-member physique this week, diplomats mentioned.

“AU member states should not ignore the serious crimes committed by all warring parties, including federal government forces, in Ethiopia’s conflict,” Carine Kaneza Nantulya, Africa advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, mentioned in an announcement on Friday.

