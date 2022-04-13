Court date set for Parliament arson accused’s latest bid for bail | News24

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will enchantment to the Western Cape High Court in opposition to a decrease court docket’s refusal to grant him bail.

The enchantment shall be heard on 22 April.

Mafe denies beginning a hearth that gutted giant components of Parliament.

Mafe was refused bail after a circuitous utility.

His attorneys first bought him launched from the Valkenberg psychiatric facility, the place he mentioned he didn’t belong. The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court ordered that he ought to endure a psychiatric analysis and he was so incensed that he refused to eat.

Mafe is accused of beginning the fireplace which gutted giant components of Parliament firstly of January.

The harm was so extreme that the National Assembly is unusable, and about 50 tons of water from firefighters’ efforts have pooled within the basement, making it unsafe for investigators to be there. As a outcome, assessing the harm and gathering proof has been gradual.

At his final court docket look, the court docket was advised that he was positively recognized as the one who was seen strolling across the rooms and chambers of the lawmakers’ advanced.

Mafe alternated between dwelling on the streets of Cape Town and in his shack in Khayelitsha, relying on his money circulate and availability of cash for transport.

If he earned R1 000 a month from serving to to hold folks’s groceries, he thought of it an excellent month. He had a decent price range, which included meals, hire and journey prices.

At his bail utility he mentioned he hoped well-wishers would help him if he was granted bail, as a result of it could be troublesome to work after the publicity the case obtained. He proposed dwelling both in Khayelitsha or with household in Lonely Park, Mahikeng.

Defence advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, mentioned Mafe was unfairly disadvantaged of his freedom whereas the State ready its case in opposition to him.

Mafe left Mahikeng after college and moved from one metropolis to the subsequent, searching for work. His final job was at an Albany Bakery in Cape Town.

After that he would assist folks carry their groceries and if he did not have the funds for, he would discover a place to sleep within the CBD, often on a pavement.

When he was arrested, he was woken up from his sleep outdoors the precinct on 2 January. He mentioned the primary he knew of a hearth was when the police began accusing him of beginning it.

The State has to show that he’s responsible of terrorism, arson and burglary.

