Court denies bail to alleged Gauteng serial rapist, who is facing 203 charges | News24

Bail was denied for a person going through 203 counts of rape, kidnapping and theft.

All the alleged offences have been in opposition to girls.

The man was arrested after he tried to return to the house of considered one of his victims.

The Daveyton Magistrate’s Court denied the bail utility of Nkosinathi Phakati, who’s going through a number of costs of rape.

The girls he allegedly raped have been between the ages of 14 to 44.

Phakati, 36, faces 203 costs of rape, kidnapping and theft, which have been dedicated in and round Ekurhuleni between 2012 and March 2021.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, the accused was arrested on 17 March 2021 after trying to return to the house of considered one of his victims.

On Monday, in courtroom, he requested to be launched on bail, due to ill-health, after abandoning a bail utility the earlier 12 months.

“Prosecutor Refiloe Neluonde told the court that it was not in the best interest of justice to release Phakati on bail because the State had a strong case against him,” Mahanjana stated.

Neluonde additionally stated there was proof linking him to the crimes.

She additionally reminded the courtroom that, ought to Phakati be sentenced, he was probably going through a number of life phrases – and, due to this fact, he could be a flight threat.

“With regards to his health, the prosecutor said Phakati was receiving all the necessary medical attention he needed, and there was evidence to that effect,” stated Mahanjana.

The matter will resume on Tuesday, throughout which a date can be set for the matter to be transferred to the Gauteng High Court sitting in Benoni.