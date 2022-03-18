Court finds Western Cape education dept liable for damages after rape of pupil | News24





The workplace of the Western Cape MEC for Education has been discovered liable to pay damages to a former faculty pupil who was sexually assaulted, aged 12, by her appearing principal.

The appearing principal already had a earlier conviction for indecently assaulting a teen.

His legal file was by no means picked up. He lied on kinds he submitted for varied instructing posts he held.

But Western Cape High Court Judge Mark Sher has now dominated that the training division was negligent in not doing correct vetting.

He dominated that the MEC and the perpetrator are collectively liable to pay damages – nonetheless to be decided, both at a future trial or by settlement – to the previous pupil.

While the sexual assault occurred 10 years in the past, Judge Sher stated proof was that the perpetrator, Keith Swanepoel, was nonetheless employed as an educator “placing children in his care at continued risk”.

“This is unacceptable and a copy of this judgment must be forwarded to the department, so that appropriate action can be taken against him.

“It can also be unacceptable that he was not prosecuted criminally. He ought to be punished for it. I belief the matter can even be referred to the director of public prosecutions.”

The former pupil was attending Vleiplaas Primary School in September 2011 when, according to her evidence, Swanepoel instructed her to go with him to the staff toilet. He locked the door and told her to remove her uniform. He then put on a condom and raped her. Afterwards, she was in a state of “shock and anger”. Some days later, she told the school secretary what had happened. The education authorities were alerted and a charge was laid with the police. Her evidence was backed up by two witnesses, who had seen her come out of the toilet “showing dishevelled”, followed moments later by Swanepoel who wiped his face with a rag. READ | KwaZulu-Natal teacher allegedly rapes pupil, 14, on school premises One witness – the secretary, Colleen Kees – said on that day she had gone looking for the young girl because she was supposed to be on kitchen duty. She had noted that the staff toilet door was locked and Swanepoel indicated to her that he was inside. She was suspicious. She waited a few metres away, joined by a local community member who happened to be at the school. They witnessed the learner and Swanepoel coming out. Kees said she questioned the learner, but it was only some days later that she became “distressed and was crying”, and said what had happened. Swanepoel denied that he had raped or sexually molested her. Judge Sher said, during cross examination, he was “repeatedly confronted” with numerous standardised department application forms he had completed over the years in which he was asked if he had ever been found guilty of a criminal offence. He indicated that he had no convictions. READ | KES pupil stabbed to death outside Sandton nightclub, 18-year-old arrested Judge Sher said Swanepoel had conceded, however, that in 1992 he had been convicted of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 16. “He denied withholding his legal file, saying it had been a mistake, however conceded that, if he had disclosed it, he would in all probability not have been appointed,” Judge Sher said. Judge Sher said the former pupil had proved her case “amply”. In contrast, Swanepoel had been a poor witness – “smug, opinionated and evasive”. He had gloated about the fact that he had not been found guilty at his disciplinary inquiry. Judge Sher said the outcome of the inquiry had been “startling”, “a travesty of justice”. “Had the presiding officer correctly thought of the proof, he would have been discovered responsible and dismissed,” the judge said. Department liable On the issue of the liability of the MEC, he said the department had attempted to shift the blame to the South African Council for Educators, which is responsible for the registration of educators, but this was not sustainable. It also emerged during the hearing that, since 2018, following an outcry about teachers sexually assaulting learners, the department had begun doing its own vetting, which undermined its defence that this was not its responsibility. The department had been unable to explain why it had never checked or verified the forms Swanepoel had filled in, and yet it had conceded that the issue of sexual attacks on learners was longstanding. Judge Sher said: In my view, the department was under a legal duty to vet him before accepting him as its employee, in order to ensure that not only was he formally qualified to teach children, but also that he was a suitable and fit person. “It did not discharge that obligation. It was negligent. An affordable employer would have foreseen that kids could be in danger by an educator who had a earlier conviction of sexual assault of a minor, if it employed him.” Judge Sher dismissed a counter-claim lodged by Swanepoel against the former learner for “laying a false cost of rape towards him”. He said this was a “litigatory tactic” aimed at putting pressure on her and an “abuse of course of”. Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.





Source link