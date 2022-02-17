Court grants order on dodgy multimillion-rand Lottery grant | News24

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order towards a non-profit organisation that acquired over R19 million to construct athletics tracks in North West and Mpumalanga, an IT firm and 5 individuals, together with Terrence Magogodela, the appearing CEO of Athletics South Africa.

The order, by a Special Tribunal, was granted on 14 February after a months-long investigation by the SIU into the grant — which was paid to non-profit organisation Inqaba Yokulinda in two tranches — between February 2018 and September 2019.

The grant was earlier recognized in impartial investigations authorised by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel to research corruption involving grants from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

“The beneficiaries of NLC grant funding have been ordered by the Special Tribunal to surrender a residential property in Zwartkop and four luxury vehicles to the SIU appointed curator, pending a review application for the final forfeiture to be instituted by the SIU within 30 days,” the SIU stated in a press release, including that it believed “the assets are proceeds of unlawful activity and fall to be forfeited to the State”.

“… [The] SIU investigation into the funding revealed ‘prima facie, that there is evidence of collusion between employees of the NLC and members of Inqaba Yokulinda, including unconnected third parties who partook in the scheme to obtain R19.2 million in funding from the NLC for their own personal use’,” the SIU stated in a press release. “Only R4.2 million of the R19.2 million was used for its intended purposes.”

Judge Lebogang Modiba ordered non-profit organisation Inqaba Yokulinda, its director Buyisiwe Khoza, Tshepo Montsho, Jabulani Sibanda and his firm, Unicus Solu(IT)ons PTY LTD, appearing ASA CEO Terence Magogodela and Boitumelo Diutlwileng to give up belongings to the SIU appointed curator for management and administration.

In phrases of the order, these seven individuals and organisations “or any other person with knowledge of the order are prohibited from using, disposing, leasing, encumbering … transferring or dealing in any manner whatsoever … with the preserved assets”.

They have been additionally ordered to level out any belongings to the SIU, or its appointed brokers, with funds acquired from any of the cited respondents. The court docket additionally appointed a curator to cope with the belongings.

The SIU should now institute authorized proceedings inside 30 days to put aside the awarding of the funding to Inqaba Yokulinda.

Mercedes

Among the belongings the court docket ordered to be seized are a property owned by Magogodela in Zwartkop in Centurion, a Mercedes Benz AMG E63, a Mercedes Benz CLK AMG 63, a Honda Jazz belonging to Sibanda, and an Audi A3 Cabrio belonging to Diutlwileng.

The Mercedes CLK was registered in Sibanda’s title on 24 April 2018, simply weeks after the primary tranche was paid out by the NLC on 7 March 2018. Diutlwileng’s Audi was registered in her title on 13 April 2018, additionally weeks after the cost by the NLC.

GroundUp first reported in regards to the lacking tens of millions in December 2020, when Khoza claimed that she had been “pressured” by Sibanda to pay over R10 million of the preliminary R15 million tranche supposed for use to construct an athletics monitor at Kimberley’s Galeshewe Stadium to Sibanda’s IT firm. She additionally claimed that she had reported the matter to the NLC and the Hawks.

The Inqaba Yokulinda grant was signed off by suspended NLC COO Phillemon Letwaba, who not too long ago confronted a disciplinary hearing by which he was accused of cash laundering and abusing his place to complement himself and his household. He additionally confronted costs of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) and sections of the Lotteries and the Public Finance Management Acts. The Inqaba Yokulinda funding fashioned a part of the cost sheet towards Letwaba. The consequence of the inquiry is but to be made public.

Letwaba is considered one of a number of different individuals who have been named as respondents within the SIU’s software for the preservation order. Also named as respondents have been former Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana, NLC commissioner Thabang Mampane, not too long ago appointed NLC chief danger officer Marubini Ramatsekisa and Gloria Khoza.

This is the primary software for a seizure of belongings by the SIU since President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation in November 2020 authorising the unit to probe alleged corruption within the National Lotteries Commission.

The SIU has been investigating a number of circumstances of corruption involving multimillion-rand lottery grants, that are anticipated to return to a head within the subsequent few months. Many of these underneath investigation have been reported on by GroundUp in its ongoing investigation that started in 2018. We have to date uncovered fraud, corruption and maladministration operating into a whole lot of tens of millions of rands.