Court halts construction of Amazon’s Africa HQ on sacred land





Judge Patricia Goliath stated in a ruling on Friday that Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust (LLPT), proprietor of the 37-acre website in Cape Town, should cease development instantly pending “proper and meaningful consultation” with the Khoi and San indigenous populations.

“This matter ultimately concerns the rights of indigenous peoples,” Goliath stated within the ruling, which was shared with CNN Business by the Observatory Civic Association, one of many events that introduced the case, in addition to the property’s developer.

The Khoi and San peoples have inhabited South Africa for 1000’s of years. The residential and industrial improvement is being constructed on the confluence of two rivers, close to grazing lands that hosted ceremonies and the place indigenous folks fought European invaders, the ruling stated.

The space was first developed by South African Railways a long time in the past as a leisure house for its employees. A golf course, eating places and workplaces have since been added, in keeping with the ruling.

Amazon AMZN declined to touch upon Monday. The US tech large “is the intended anchor tenant” for the positioning and “was consulted and accommodated in the design and layout” of components of the event, in keeping with the ruling. The City of Cape Town — which is listed as a respondent within the case — stated final yr that the 4 billion rand ($268 million) website would home Amazon’s African headquarters. The complicated can even embrace lodge, residential and retail house. LLPT stated in an announcement Monday that it was “deeply disappointed” by the ruling and was contemplating its choices. In 2020, it stated the mission would “boost the economy and people of Cape Town” and create greater than 6,000 jobs. South Africa has an unemployment fee of practically 35%. Goliath stated that her order requiring session “should not be construed as criticism against the development.” But she stated the rights of indigenous folks outweigh financial issues. “The fact that the development has substantial economic, infrastructural and public benefits can never override the fundamental rights of First Nations Peoples,” she wrote. The Liesbeek Action Campaign, which is preventing the event, welcomed the court docket’s resolution, and stated the positioning represents the “Ground Zero of resistance to colonial intrusion in South Africa … that can never be buried in concrete.” Not all indigenous teams oppose the positioning, nonetheless, complicating the way in which ahead in a rustic the place indigenous folks have endured a long time of colonial rule and apartheid coverage. “The current tension amongst First Nations Groups strengthens the need for meaningful engagement and proper consultation,” stated Goliath.





