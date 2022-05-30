Court jails Egyptian former presidential candidate for 15 years

An Egyptian courtroom sentenced former presidential candidate Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh and a number of other outstanding figures from the banned Muslim Brotherhood to prolonged jail phrases on Sunday on accusations together with plotting to overthrow the state.

Aboul Fotouh, who’s in his early 70s and in accordance with his household suffers from a number of medical circumstances, was sentenced to fifteen years in jail, topic to attraction, the courtroom ruling mentioned.

Aboul Fotouh stop the Muslim Brotherhood in 2011 after disagreements over the function of faith in politics and based the extra centrist Strong Egypt get together, launching an impartial bid for the presidency in 2012.

The inside ministry later accused him of assembly Brotherhood leaders to stir unrest, which he denied.

He was arrested in February 2018 after giving interviews that had been sharply essential of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a month earlier than Sisi was re-elected.

Others sentenced on Sunday embody Mohamed al-Qassas, Aboul Fotouh’s deputy, who acquired a 10-year sentence, Mahmoud Ezzat, the previous performing Brotherhood chief detained in Cairo in 2020, who acquired 15 years, and Ibrahim Mounir, a Brotherhood chief dwelling in exile, who was handed a life sentence.

Egypt banned the Brotherhood after Sisi, then military chief, led the overthrow of democratically elected Brotherhood President Mohamed Mursi following mass protests in 2013.

Authorities accuse the Brotherhood of selling militancy and subversion, accusations it strongly denies.

Mursi died after collapsing in a jail courtroom in 2019, whereas different leaders of the group have been jailed or left the nation on account of a far-reaching crackdown on political dissent.

